COST EXCELLENCE KEY TO UNLOCKING SAUDI MINING’S LONG-TERM VALUE
(MENAFN- Hanover communications) As Saudi Arabia’s mining sector accelerates toward becoming the third pillar of the Kingdom’s diversified economy, Alvarez and Marsal (A&M), a leading global professional services firm, has released a new whitepaper urging companies to place cost excellence at the heart of their operating model.
With SAR 246 billion in committed investments and untapped resources valued at an estimated US$2.5 trillion, according to figures from the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources at the Future Mineral Forum, the Kingdom’s mining and minerals industry is poised for sustainable long-term growth. It will also play a key role in delivering Vision 2030 ambitions. However, according to A&M, rapid growth must be matched with disciplined financial planning, transparency, and cost ownership at every level of the organization. The firm notes that adopting structured financial frameworks can help companies seize emerging opportunities and ensure operational excellence as the sector matures.
Saudi Arabia has already laid strong foundations. Landmark reforms streamlined licensing processes, and the establishment of institutions such as the Saudi Geological Survey have created a dynamic, investor-friendly environment. With activity accelerating across gold, phosphate, bauxite, and rare earth exploration, mining is fast becoming a catalyst for broader industrial growth.
“Saudi Arabia’s mining sector is now central to the Kingdom’s economic transformation,” said Alexander Shvets, Managing Director, Infrastructure & Capital Projects – Metals and Mining, Alvarez and Marsal Middle East. “Building on this momentum with embedded cost visibility and performance tracking will help operators to achieve global competitiveness and long-term value creation.”
Renat Akimbitov, Managing Director, Infrastructure & Capital Projects – Metals and Mining, Alvarez and Marsal Middle East Cost, commented: “Control is not just a finance function - it’s an operational discipline. In mining, where complexity and capital intensity are high, real-time cost visibility and team capability are what turn strategy into measurable results.”
Global Best Practices for Financial Resilience
In its latest Middle East report, Optimizing Cost Control in the Industrial Sector, A&M outlines a proactive four-part strategy for mining and industrial companies to strengthen financial resilience:
• Activity-Based Budgeting: Tying budgets directly to operational drivers for greater accuracy and agility.
• Real-Time Cost Visibility Platforms: Empowering leaders with digital dashboards to manage costs dynamically.
• Structured Cost Review Meetings: Ensuring accountability through regular performance tracking.
• Cost Capability Building: Equipping teams with practical tools and training to foster a cost-conscious culture.
The A&M report notes how companies in the region may achieve significant improvements by employing the strategy, including substantive reductions in operating costs and widespread adoption of cost insights in decision-making processes.
From Extraction to Industrial Empowerment
Saudi Arabia’s vision for mining extends beyond extraction. Investments in downstream infrastructure - including smelting, refining, and processing - are reducing import dependency and strengthening industrial self-sufficiency. Meanwhile, giga-projects such as NEOM and the Red Sea Project are driving unprecedented demand for locally sourced raw materials.
At the same time, the industry is evolving. Global stakeholders increasingly expect mining operations to demonstrate a capacity to focus on cost discipline and a reliance on local resources, combined with data-led innovation. According to A&M, this presents an opportunity to create a forward-looking, globally respected industry.
