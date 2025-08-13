Bengaluru's Loss, Thiruvananthapuram's Gain? Kerala May Host Key Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Matches

Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Thiruvananthapuram's Greenfield Stadium in Karyavattom could soon find itself in the global cricketing spotlight, as the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) reportedly gears up to potentially host marquee matches of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup later this year. The opportunity has emerged after uncertainty clouded the fixtures scheduled at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium due to a delay in police clearance.

Bengaluru's Setback Opens Door for Kerala

The Women's World Cup, scheduled from September 30 to November 2, was set to begin with a glittering opener between India and Sri Lanka at Chinnaswamy Stadium. Bengaluru was also slated to host England vs South Africa (October 3), India vs Bangladesh (October 26), the second semifinal (October 30), and the final (November 2).

However, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) missed the August 10 deadline to secure police approvals, despite reminders from the BCCI. Local police confirmed the process was still incomplete as of Tuesday, leaving the fate of these matches hanging.

The KSCA has reportedly proposed holding the matches behind closed doors to address security concerns - an idea that remains under discussion. The stadium's troubles follow a damning safety review by the one-man D'Cunha Commission after a June 4 stampede during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 victory celebrations, which left 11 dead and many injured.

Kerala Steps Up to the Plate

As Bengaluru grapples with its crisis, Kerala has reportedly signalled readiness. As per a Times of India report, ICC chairman Jay Shah recently met KCA president K Jayesh in Mumbai, and is said to have posed a direct question:“Are you ready to take over as the host?”

“We assured him that Thiruvananthapuram is ready to host the Women's World Cup matches. We have the necessary infrastructure in place,” Jayesh was quoted as saying in the TOI report.

While the ICC's final confirmation is still awaited, Jayesh remains optimistic.“It's not yet confirmed how many matches we will host. We are waiting for the ICC's nod and several logistical challenges still need to be addressed,” he told the publication.

Race Against Time for Greenfield Stadium

Hosting a global tournament is no small task - and the clock is ticking. As per ICC rules, the venue must be handed over 30 days before the tournament begins, with no other matches held during that period.

Currently, the Greenfield Stadium is set to host Kerala Cricket League (KCL) matches from August 21 to September 7. But the KCA is prepared to make way for the World Cup.“We have backup venues, if the World Cup matches are shifted here. But as of now we are waiting for a final confirmation,” sources told PTI.

A Possible Cricketing Coup for Thiruvananthapuram

For Kerala fans, the development is more than just a logistical reshuffle - it's a rare chance to witness top-tier women's cricket on home soil. If the shift happens, Thiruvananthapuram could play host to the sport's biggest names and, potentially, the World Cup final.

What began as a setback for Bengaluru may yet turn into a sporting windfall for Thiruvananthapuram - a reminder that in cricket, as in life, one city's loss can be another's historic gain.