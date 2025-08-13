From Practice To Paradigm: JA Solar Pioneers ISSB Implementation

BEIJING, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As international sustainability disclosure standards accelerate their global rollout, photovoltaic (PV) companies tend to face challenges such as mismatched metrics and fragmented internal governance when aligning with these frameworks. In response, JA Solar is deepening collaboration with the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB). The aim is to develop JA Solar's own industry-specific implementation based on the ISSB standards, providing an exemplary model for the PV industry to integrate international frameworks.

This commitment manifests through proactive governance reforms and international advocacy. In May, ISSB Vice-Chair Jingdong Hua and Special Advisor to ISSB Chair & Director of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Foundation Beijing office Zhengwei Zhang visited JA Solar. The company's board members and senior executives participated in intensive workshops, focusing on critical topics such as addressing global regulatory demands and quantifying climate-related financial impacts. This drives the deep integration of international standards into JA Solar's corporate governance. In June, JA Solar, as the sole private enterprise representative to share its methodology for sustainability disclosures, joined global experts at the Beijing International Sustainability Conference, with over 13 million online views.

As early adopters of the standards, JA Solar deepens climate analysis based on the recommendations of the TaskForce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) frameworks and the IFRS S2 Climate-related Disclosures issued by the ISSB. The company also integrated its supply chain into decarbonization initiatives, empowering upstream suppliers, and released the industry's first report of Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD), pioneering biodiversity transparency. Through this "standards framework + industry characteristics" approach, JA Solar has demonstrated the feasibility of full ISSB compliance for PV enterprises. Looking ahead, JA Solar will further collaborate with ISSB to refine disclosure methodologies, helping more PV companies integrate deeply with global frameworks.

Established by IFRS Foundation during COP26 in 2021, ISSB aims to create a high-quality, comprehensive global baseline of sustainability disclosures to enhance ESG transparency. Its IFRS S1 (General Requirements) and IFRS S2 (Climate-related Disclosures) have been adopted by over 120 countries, serving as the "global language" for corporate sustainability reporting.

