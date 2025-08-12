DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of The Manpower Of Lansing, MI Inc. Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised
LANSING, Mich., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP, in suburban Philadelphia, is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at Manpower of Lansing, MI Inc. ("Manpower of Lansing"). Manpower of Lansing learned of a data breach on or about January 20, 2025.
If you would like to discuss this case with a lawyer, go HERE .
About Manpower of Lansing, MI, Inc.
Manpower of Lansing, MI, helps match individuals with companies needing workers, offering options like short-term jobs, trial-to-permanent roles, and full-time placements. It operates as part of the worldwide ManpowerGroup network.
What happened?
On or about January 20, 2025, Manpower of Lansing faced an IT outage, causing access issues to some local systems. They promptly took measures to secure their network and began investigating the cause. It was found that an unidentified party accessed their network sometime between December 29, 2024, and January 12, 2025, potentially obtaining certain files. Some of these files may have included personal information, such as names linked with other identifiers.
How can I protect my personal data?
If you receive a data breach notification concerning Manpower of Lansing, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.
Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Manpower of Lansing data breach.
For more information, please contact:
Marc H. Edelson, Esq.
EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP
411 S. State Street, Suite N-300
Newtown, PA 18940
Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2
Email: [email protected]
Web:
About Edelson Lechtzin LLP
Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft, and consumer fraud.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.
