PRIVACY ALERT: Manpower Of Lansing, MI, Inc. Under Investigation For Data Breach Of Nearly 150,000 Records

DATA BREACH ALERT: Manpower of Lansing, MI, Inc. If your data was impacted you may be entitled to money damages

The unauthorized actor is believed to be part of the RansomHub ransomware operation. RansomHub claims to be in possession of 500 gigabytes of Manpower clients' personal and corporate data (passport scans, IDs, SSNs, addresses, contact information, test results, and other data), years of corporate correspondence, financial statements, HR data analytics, as well as confidential contracts and non-disclosure agreements.

Although the breach began in December 2024, Manpower did not begin notifying affected individuals until on or around August 12, 2025, which may have violated state and federal laws.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to Manpower's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or are affiliated with Manpower and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at .

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Contact

Sonum Dixit

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

[email protected]

Tel: 415-299-8207

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP