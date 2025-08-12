PRIVACY ALERT: Manpower Of Lansing, MI, Inc. Under Investigation For Data Breach Of Nearly 150,000 Records
The unauthorized actor is believed to be part of the RansomHub ransomware operation. RansomHub claims to be in possession of 500 gigabytes of Manpower clients' personal and corporate data (passport scans, IDs, SSNs, addresses, contact information, test results, and other data), years of corporate correspondence, financial statements, HR data analytics, as well as confidential contracts and non-disclosure agreements.
Although the breach began in December 2024, Manpower did not begin notifying affected individuals until on or around August 12, 2025, which may have violated state and federal laws.
If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to Manpower's cybersecurity practices.
