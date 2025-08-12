Early Warning Report Issued Pursuant To National Instrument 62-103
On May 23, 2025, the Issuer granted 580,000 restricted share units (" RSUs ") to the Acquiror (the " Grant "). Each RSU entitles the Acquiror to acquire one common share ( " Common Share ") in the capital of the Issuer.
Prior to the Grant, the Acquiror held, directly and indirectly, 2,617,700 Common Shares, 1,113,384 common share purchase warrants, 700,000 share options and 700,000 RSUs representing approximately 15.01% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (on a non-diluted basis), and 29.42% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (on a partially diluted basis), based on an aggregate of 17,442,491 issued and outstanding Shares prior to the closing of the Transaction.
Following the Grant, the Acquiror held, directly and indirectly 2,617,700 Common Shares, 1,113,384 common share purchase warrants, 700,000 share options and 1,280,000 RSUs, representing approximately 15.01% of the issued and outstanding Shares (on a non-diluted basis), and 32.74% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (on a partially diluted basis), based on an aggregate of 17,442,491 issued and outstanding Common Shares following the closing of the Grant..
The Acquiror may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its ownership of the Issuer's securities, whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreements or otherwise, subject to a number of factors, including general market conditions and other available investment and business opportunities.
This early warning news release is issued under the early warning provisions of Canadian securities legislation, including National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues
