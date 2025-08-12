Global High-Throughput Screening Market To Surpass USD 50.2 Billion By 2029 Marketsandmarketstm.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --The global high throughput screening market , valued at US$25.7 billion in 2023, stood at US$28.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 11.8% from 2024 to 2029, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$50.2 billion by the end of the period. This growth is propelled by surging, strategic government funding, and the increasing adoption of automation in life sciences research.

What Is Driving the Market Now?

HTS adoption is accelerating due to innovations in automation, miniaturization, and high-content screening, which significantly reduce discovery timelines and enhance precision in identifying therapeutic candidates. Grants such as the USD 7.8 million awarded to the University of Pittsburgh for advanced drug discovery systems underscore growing institutional and government commitment to high-impact research.

Why Does This Matter for Global Pharma and Biotech Leaders?

The market represents a critical enabler for competitive advantage in lead discovery, target validation, compound profiling, and hit identification-processes essential for pipeline acceleration. While high instrument costs remain a barrier, particularly for automated liquid handling and high-resolution imaging systems, emerging markets such as China and India offer lucrative opportunities with strong government support and an expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing base.

Who Are the Key Stakeholders?

The HTS ecosystem spans pharmaceutical giants, biotechnology innovators, academic institutions, and technology providers, all collaborating to enhance assay development and manage the rising complexity of biological data. The consumables segment-driven by recurring purchases of reagents and kits-dominates the market, ensuring steady demand as HTS workflows expand globally.

Where Is Growth Coming From?



North America currently leads, fueled by advanced HTS infrastructure, robust funding for life science research, and a thriving biotech sector. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region, supported by a diverse patient base, strong pharmaceutical capabilities, and favorable regulatory environments.

How Are Market Leaders Responding?



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. maintains global leadership through an extensive portfolio of automated systems, screening instruments, and consumables, underpinned by 3% annual R&D investment and strategic alliances.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. offers highly customizable workflows via BioTek detection instruments and Gen6 software, strengthened by acquisitions such as e-MSion (US) to enhance mass spectrometry capabilities. Merck KGaA delivers a diverse portfolio of reagents, instruments, software, and services, leveraging global reach and deep customer relationships across pharma, academia, and government sectors.

Market Outlook

As automation, AI-driven data analysis, and advanced assay development converge, HTS will remain at the forefront of pharmaceutical innovation. Decision-makers who strategically invest in HTS capabilities today will be best positioned to accelerate therapeutic pipelines, capture market share, and deliver faster, more targeted treatments to market.

