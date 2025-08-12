Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tokenwell Platforms Inc., Formerly Trilogy AI Corp., Announces Stock Option Grants


2025-08-12 08:04:21
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2025) - Tokenwell Platforms Inc. (formerly Trilogy AI Corp.) (" Tokenwell " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 2,025,000 stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the Company; the stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.35, and shall vest as follows: 1⁄4 to vest every six months beginning on the date that is six months from the award date. The stock options will expire three years from the issue date. This grant includes the award to Mr. Burgess of 1,300,000 stock options upon the aforementioned terms.

Additionally, the Company's Board of Directors has authorized Mr. Burgess to approve the grant of up to an additional 1,150,000 stock options to certain individuals in connection with their retention as employees / consultants of the Company.

About Tokenwell Platforms Inc.

Tokenwell Platforms Inc. is a financial technology company focused on enhancing access to intelligent cryptocurrency investing through its innovative, user-centric platform.

