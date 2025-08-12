The Gatekeepers Are Dead: No More Startup Elitism.
Reykjavík, Iceland - August 12, 2025 - The startup world has a dirty secret: the resources that actually move the needle: expert guidance, structured plans, and insider knowledge - are still locked behind elite incubators, overpriced accelerators, timid VCs, and content-hoarding“gurus.”
If you're not the“right” founder with the“right” education and the“right” wallet, you're left to cobble together scraps from free webinars, unimplementable $2,000 courses, and your 37th AI prompt of the day.
GrowthApp says enough. Today, it launches as the first truly open digital startup accelerator, no equity grab, no geography restrictions, no gatekeeping. If you've got an idea and internet access, you get the same world-class tools as the chosen few.
The Status Quo We're Dismantling
Traditional incubators - “Elite” programs where acceptance rates make Harvard look easy, and the entry fee can rival a year's salary in some countries.
Private accelerators - Programs that let in a fraction of the startups that apply, while the rest are told to "sorry, try again next year.”
Timid VCs - Only interested if you fit their spreadsheet, chasing safe bets instead of bold ideas.
Social media gurus - Selling“proven” formulas while keeping founders in an endless content loop so they keep buying the next course.
This model rewards the already privileged and sidelines the rest. We built GrowthApp to flip this script.
Jon Runar Baldvinsson, CTO (L), Guido Picus, CEO (Center), Dale Shephard, CRO
The GrowthApp Manifesto
GrowthApp isn't just another“startup tool.” It's the anti-gatekeeper platform. A single, affordable tool that gives any founder, anywhere the roadmap, tools, and guidance they'd get in a top-tier startup program - without the high fees.
Here's what first-time founders get:
A Guided Roadmap - Validate → Develop → Execute. 9 core topics that move you from idea to first customers.
AI Insights That Deliver - Idea specific analysis and next steps you can act on this week.
Focused Progress - Every task tells you what“done” looks like, shows a working example, and gives a 30 second mini-guide.
Short 11min Lessons - Bite-sized micro-courses exactly where you need them, not buried in a 10-week curriculum.
Advisor Access - On-demand human experts to reality-check your plans and push you forward.
Why This Matters
Entrepreneurship is the builder of dreams - but 90% of startups fail because founders can't access structured guidance, clear execution strategies, or proven resources.
GrowthApp democratizes all of it selective application process. No $25k tuition. No“come back when you're further along.” Just the same strategic advantage the insiders have - in your pocket, 24/7.
“Our message to every ambitious founder shut out by the old system is simple,” said Guido Picus, CEO of GrowthApp.“You don't need permission to start. You don't need to win the accelerator lottery. You don't need to burn through your savings on a guru's content funnel. You just need the right tools - and now they're yours.”
Start today at GrowthAp .
About GrowthApp
Built in Iceland's spirit of calm focus, GrowthApp is the world's first open-access digital startup accelerator. We give first-time entrepreneurs a guided path from idea to first customers, structure over hype, execution over theory, outcomes over noise.
