Generative AI In Software Development Market Forecast To Reach USD 126.34 Billion By 2030 CAGR 16.71% Arizton

"Generative AI in Software Development Market Research by Arizton"Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2025–2030.

According to Arizton latest research report, the global generative ai in software development market growing at a CAGR of 16.71% during 2024-2030.

Report Scope:

Market Size (2030): USD 126.34 Billion

Market Size (2024): USD 50 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 16.71%

Historic Year: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Year: 2025-2030

Market Segmentation: Component, Deployment Mode, Technology, Model, End Users, Enterprise, and Geography

Geographic Analysis: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Microsoft Investment in OpenAI – Generative AI & Cloud Storage Opeing New Opportinities

Advanced AI tools like ChatGPT, DALL·E, and Synthesia are producing vast amounts of content, including text, images, videos, and code, creating a strong demand for scalable and secure cloud platforms to support these workloads. Industry leaders such as Microsoft, Google, and Amazon are rapidly enhancing their cloud services to meet this growing need. A prime example is Microsoft's USD 13 billion investment in OpenAI, which brings cutting-edge AI capabilities directly into Azure, making these powerful tools more accessible to businesses of all sizes.

This powerful synergy is helping organizations accelerate workflows and unlock new efficiencies. Marketing teams can automate creative campaigns, developers can build software faster, and educators can craft engaging, interactive content with ease. Meanwhile, hybrid and multi-cloud strategies give companies greater control over cost, performance, and data privacy. As cloud platforms evolve to better support AI-driven innovation, the integration of Generative AI and cloud storage is shaping a smarter, more efficient digital future, driving market growth and opening fresh opportunities across sectors.

Global Generative AI Software Development Market: Key Developments in 2024-2025



In January 2024, Synopsys announced its plan to acquire Ansys for USD 35 billion to enhance its simulation and systems design capabilities, targeting industries such as chip design, automotive, and aerospace. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2025, pending regulatory approvals. The European Commission has conditionally approved the acquisition, requiring certain software asset divestments to maintain market competition. On October 30, 2024, Siemens announced a definitive agreement to acquire Altair Engineering for USD 10.6 billion. The acquisition was completed on March 26, 2025, strengthening Siemens' portfolio in simulation, high-performance computing, data science, and AI. Altair's integration into Siemens' Xcelerator platform aims to establish a comprehensive AI-powered design and engineering suite.

Gemini, LLAMA 2, GPT 4 & 5- Generative AI Software Market to Witness Rapid Expansion

Large Language Models (LLMs) such as OpenAI's GPT-4, Google's Gemini, Meta's LLaMA 2, and Anthropic's Claude are central to the rapid expansion of the generative AI software development market. These sophisticated models enable advanced capabilities, including content creation, code generation, image synthesis, and natural language understanding, that are transforming how businesses innovate and operate.

Organizations across industries are increasingly adopting LLM-powered solutions to automate processes, enhance customer experiences, and accelerate product development. This rising demand is fueling the market for flexible, scalable, and easy-to-integrate generative AI software platforms. As LLMs mature from experimental tools into critical business assets, they are reshaping workflows, communication, and content creation paradigms. Furthermore, the deployment of LLMs will enable the development of more personalized and intelligent applications, support smarter business operations, generate new revenue streams, and sustain robust market growth.

Generative AI in Software Development Market: Geographical Insights

The global generative AI software development market is rapidly expanding worldwide, driven by technological advances, rising industry adoption, and sustained investments in AI infrastructure. North America leads the market with the fastest growth, powered by robust AI ecosystems, heavy corporate investments, and widespread integration across sectors like media, BFSI, healthcare, and IT.

Europe is emerging strongly, leveraging strict regulatory frameworks, growing R&D efforts, and demand for AI-driven automation in finance, automotive, and industrial applications. Meanwhile, APAC is experiencing exponential growth, fueled by rapid digitalization and government initiatives, with China, India, Japan, and South Korea at the forefront of innovation in large language models, robotics, and AI applications.

Latin America is steadily increasing AI adoption, particularly in BFSI, retail, and media, with Brazil and Mexico leading the charge through AI-powered customer engagement and automation solutions. The Middle East & Africa region is gradually advancing generative AI use, driven by smart city initiatives, government AI strategies, and growth in cloud adoption, led by the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Key Company Profiles



Adobe Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

OpenAI

Anthropic

Meta

Microsoft NVIDIA

Other Prominent Vendors



IBM

Cohere Inc.

Mistral AI

Hugging Face

Salesforce

Stability AI

Character

Baidu

Alibaba DAMO Academy

D-ID

MOSTLY AI Inc

Rephrase

Synthesia

Grammarly

Jasper AI

Copy

SoundHound AI

Runway AI, Inc

Descript

Replit

Notion Labs, Inc

Perplexity AI Writer

Market Segmentation & Forecast

Component



Solution Services

Deployment Mode



Cloud-based On-premises

Technology



Generative Adversarial Networks

Transformer-based Gen AI Software

Variational Auto-Encoders

Diffusion Networks Others

Model



Large Language Models

Image & Video Generative Models

Multi-modal Generative Models Others

Segmentation by End Users



Enterprise Individual

Enterprise



Media & Entertainment

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Automotive & Transportation

Gaming Others

Segmentation by Geography

North America



The U.S. Canada

APAC



China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Singapore Malaysia

Europe



Germany

France

The U.K.

Italy

Russia

Norway

Spain

Denmark Poland

Latin America



Brazil

Argentina Mexico

Middle East & Africa



UAE

Saudi Arabia South Africa

