Generative AI In Software Development Market Forecast To Reach USD 126.34 Billion By 2030 CAGR 16.71% Arizton

Report Scope:
Market Size (2030): USD 126.34 Billion
Market Size (2024): USD 50 Billion
CAGR (2024-2030): 16.71%
Historic Year: 2021-2023
Base Year: 2024
Forecast Year: 2025-2030
Market Segmentation: Component, Deployment Mode, Technology, Model, End Users, Enterprise, and Geography
Geographic Analysis: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Microsoft Investment in OpenAI – Generative AI & Cloud Storage Opeing New Opportinities
Advanced AI tools like ChatGPT, DALL·E, and Synthesia are producing vast amounts of content, including text, images, videos, and code, creating a strong demand for scalable and secure cloud platforms to support these workloads. Industry leaders such as Microsoft, Google, and Amazon are rapidly enhancing their cloud services to meet this growing need. A prime example is Microsoft's USD 13 billion investment in OpenAI, which brings cutting-edge AI capabilities directly into Azure, making these powerful tools more accessible to businesses of all sizes.
This powerful synergy is helping organizations accelerate workflows and unlock new efficiencies. Marketing teams can automate creative campaigns, developers can build software faster, and educators can craft engaging, interactive content with ease. Meanwhile, hybrid and multi-cloud strategies give companies greater control over cost, performance, and data privacy. As cloud platforms evolve to better support AI-driven innovation, the integration of Generative AI and cloud storage is shaping a smarter, more efficient digital future, driving market growth and opening fresh opportunities across sectors.
Global Generative AI Software Development Market: Key Developments in 2024-2025
In January 2024, Synopsys announced its plan to acquire Ansys for USD 35 billion to enhance its simulation and systems design capabilities, targeting industries such as chip design, automotive, and aerospace. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2025, pending regulatory approvals. The European Commission has conditionally approved the acquisition, requiring certain software asset divestments to maintain market competition.
On October 30, 2024, Siemens announced a definitive agreement to acquire Altair Engineering for USD 10.6 billion. The acquisition was completed on March 26, 2025, strengthening Siemens' portfolio in simulation, high-performance computing, data science, and AI. Altair's integration into Siemens' Xcelerator platform aims to establish a comprehensive AI-powered design and engineering suite.
Gemini, LLAMA 2, GPT 4 & 5- Generative AI Software Market to Witness Rapid Expansion
Large Language Models (LLMs) such as OpenAI's GPT-4, Google's Gemini, Meta's LLaMA 2, and Anthropic's Claude are central to the rapid expansion of the generative AI software development market. These sophisticated models enable advanced capabilities, including content creation, code generation, image synthesis, and natural language understanding, that are transforming how businesses innovate and operate.
Organizations across industries are increasingly adopting LLM-powered solutions to automate processes, enhance customer experiences, and accelerate product development. This rising demand is fueling the market for flexible, scalable, and easy-to-integrate generative AI software platforms. As LLMs mature from experimental tools into critical business assets, they are reshaping workflows, communication, and content creation paradigms. Furthermore, the deployment of LLMs will enable the development of more personalized and intelligent applications, support smarter business operations, generate new revenue streams, and sustain robust market growth.
Generative AI in Software Development Market: Geographical Insights
The global generative AI software development market is rapidly expanding worldwide, driven by technological advances, rising industry adoption, and sustained investments in AI infrastructure. North America leads the market with the fastest growth, powered by robust AI ecosystems, heavy corporate investments, and widespread integration across sectors like media, BFSI, healthcare, and IT.
Europe is emerging strongly, leveraging strict regulatory frameworks, growing R&D efforts, and demand for AI-driven automation in finance, automotive, and industrial applications. Meanwhile, APAC is experiencing exponential growth, fueled by rapid digitalization and government initiatives, with China, India, Japan, and South Korea at the forefront of innovation in large language models, robotics, and AI applications.
Latin America is steadily increasing AI adoption, particularly in BFSI, retail, and media, with Brazil and Mexico leading the charge through AI-powered customer engagement and automation solutions. The Middle East & Africa region is gradually advancing generative AI use, driven by smart city initiatives, government AI strategies, and growth in cloud adoption, led by the UAE and Saudi Arabia.
Key Company Profiles
Adobe Inc.
Amazon Web Services, Inc.
OpenAI
Anthropic
Meta
Microsoft
NVIDIA
Other Prominent Vendors
IBM
Cohere Inc.
Mistral AI
Hugging Face
Salesforce
Stability AI
Character
Baidu
Alibaba DAMO Academy
D-ID
MOSTLY AI Inc
Rephrase
Synthesia
Grammarly
Jasper AI
Copy
SoundHound AI
Runway AI, Inc
Descript
Replit
Notion Labs, Inc
Perplexity AI
Writer
Market Segmentation & Forecast
Component
Solution
Services
Deployment Mode
Cloud-based
On-premises
Technology
Generative Adversarial Networks
Transformer-based Gen AI Software
Variational Auto-Encoders
Diffusion Networks
Others
Model
Large Language Models
Image & Video Generative Models
Multi-modal Generative Models
Others
Segmentation by End Users
Enterprise
Individual
Enterprise
Media & Entertainment
BFSI
IT & Telecommunication
Healthcare
Automotive & Transportation
Gaming
Others
Segmentation by Geography
North America
The U.S.
Canada
APAC
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Europe
Germany
France
The U.K.
Italy
Russia
Norway
Spain
Denmark
Poland
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Mexico
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?
How big is the global gen-AI software development market?
What is the growth rate of the global gen-AI software development market?
What are the significant trends in the gen-AI software development market?
Which region dominates the global gen-AI software development market share?
Who are the key players in the global gen-AI software development market?
