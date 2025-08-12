REPL Stock News: Investors With Large Losses Should Contact Robbins LLP For Information About Leading The Replimune Group, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL ) securities between November 22, 2024 and July 21, 2025. Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Replimune Group, Inc. (REPL) Misled Investors Regarding the Viability of its IGNYTE Trial

According to the complaint, during the class period defendants failed to disclose that: (1) defendants recklessly overstated the IGNYTE trial's prospects, given material issues that defendants knew or should have known of, which resulted in the FDA deeming the IGNYTE trial inadequate and not well-controlled; and (2) as a result, defendants' statements about Replimune's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Plaintiff alleges that on July 22, 2025, Replimune announced that it had received a complete response letter ("CRL") from the FDA for RPI Biologics License Application for the treatment of advanced melanoma and that the CRL "indicates that the FDA is unable to approve the application in its present form because the IGNYTE trial is not considered to be an adequate and well-controlled clinical investigation that provides substantial evidence of effectiveness. On this news, the price of Replimune stock plummeted by $9.52 per share, or 77.24%, to close at $2.80 per share on July 22, 2025.

What Now : You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Replimune Group, Inc. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their papers with the court by September 22, 2025. Robbins LLP. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

About Robbins LLP : A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

