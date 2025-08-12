Soap Recall: Contaminated Products By Dermarite May Cause Deadly Infections, All You Need To Know

MENAFN - Live Mint) A major soap recall is happening across America over deadly infection risks. DermaRite Industries pulled four types of antiseptic and antimicrobial soaps after finding dangerous bacteria in them. The products could cause“life-threatening sepsis”, a severe body-wide infection, especially when used on open wounds.

Though no illnesses are reported yet, the company warns people to stop using these soaps immediately. The problem bacteria is called Burkholderia cepacia complex (Bcc), which lives in soil and water and resists many antibiotics.

These medical soaps were sold nationwide and in Puerto Rico, often used in hospitals, nursing homes, and homes for wound care. Health officials say destroying the products is crucial to prevent potential tragedies.

The hidden danger targets people with health challenges most. Healthy users might only get skin infections from the contaminated soaps, but immunocompromised people could develop deadly bloodstream infections.

Burkholderia cepacia is especially risky for those with cystic fibrosis, lung disease, cancer, or recent surgeries.

Symptoms range from nothing to fever, coughing up blood, or severe pneumonia.

The FDA explains these bacteria spread easily through contaminated water or products. DermaRite hasn't revealed how the bacteria got into their soaps, but testing confirmed the contamination.

Customers should watch for breathing problems or unusual fatigue after using these products. Experts note this recall highlights ongoing quality control issues in medical soap manufacturing.



DermaKleen: Antiseptic lotion soap with Vitamin E

DermaSarra: Itch-relief soap for irritated skin

KleenFoam: Antibacterial foam for handwashing after diaper changes or caring for sick people PeriGiene: Perineal cleanser for sensitive private areas

Four specific soap brands are part of this urgent recall:

All were sold in plastic bottles online and through medical suppliers. The soaps were meant to protect vulnerable people but now pose serious risks. DermaRite urges businesses and households to check storage areas immediately. Don't donate or resell these products – the company advises destroying them using safety protocols like autoclaving or chemical treatment. Photos of the recalled items are on the FDA's website to help identification.



Stop using all recalled products immediately

Destroy them following your facility's hazardous material rules

Contact DermaRite at (973) 569-9000 x104 or ... Report any health reactions to the FDA's MedWatch program

Here's what to do if you own these soaps:

If you used these soaps on wounds and feel sick, see a doctor right away. Mention the soap recall since Burkholderia infections need specific antibiotics.

For extra protection, switch to alternative antiseptics like chlorhexidine-based products while avoiding recalled items. The FDA continues investigating how widespread the contamination is.

