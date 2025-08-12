Badger Mining Corp. Acquires Remaining Stake In AMI Silica, Securing Full Control

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Strategic Acquisition Strengthens Badger Mining's Commitment to Canadian Oil & Gas Industry and Expands Service Capabilities Across North America

BERLIN, WI, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Badger Mining Corporation (“BMC”), a leading provider of high-quality industrial sand products, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the remaining 50% interest in AMI Silica (“AMIS”), solidifying full ownership of the company.

This strategic move marks a significant milestone in BMC's expanded and continued commitment to the Canadian oil and gas industry, which it has proudly supported since 1979. The acquisition enhances BMC's ability to deliver superior service, reliability, and innovation to its customers in both oil and gas and industrial markets across North America.

By fully integrating AMIS operations, BMC is positioned to offer:

.Enhanced supply assurance across key basins

.Expanded access to transload and shipping infrastructure

.Streamlined coordination through a unified team

.Greater consistency in product quality

.Innovation via new product and service offerings

“With rising proppant intensity and dramatic gains in frac crew efficiency, our oil and gas customers' expectations for service, speed, and reliability have never been higher. This transformational acquisition significantly expands our scale and capacity and strengthens our ability to meet those demands, now and into the future. In addition, our industrial customer base will benefit greatly from this added scale as well as expanded product offerings,” said Adam Katz, Chief Commercial Officer for BMC.

During the transition, it remains business as usual for both AMIS and BMC customers. BMC's dedicated team is committed to ensuring a seamless experience and continued support as we proceed with integration.

About Badger Mining Corp.

Badger Mining Corporation (BMC), owned by North Cliff Corporation, a diversified family holding company based in Berlin, WI, is a family owned, values-driven industrial sand supplier with a Team of awesome Associates passionately pursuing excellence and stakeholder satisfaction. BMC's sand operations are located near Fairwater, WI, Taylor, WI, Hixton, Wi and Kermit, TX. Our headquarters, the C.A. Chier Resource Center, is located in Berlin, WI. BMC's high quality silica sand is primarily used in hydraulic fracturing for natural gas and oil extraction, and in the foundry metal casting industry. Other applications for our sand include construction, field turf, filter media, and water filtration. For more information, please see

