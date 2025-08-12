ATTENTION NYSE: NVO INVESTORS: Contact Berger Montague About A Novo Nordisk A/S Class Action Lawsuit

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague PC is investigating claims under the federal securities laws against Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE: NVO ) ("Novo" or the "Company"), a global pharmaceutical company, headquartered in Denmark, after a class action lawsuit was filed against Novo.

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired Novo securities between May 7, 2025 through July 28, 2025 (the "Class Period"), may, no later than September 30, 2025 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

On July 29, 2025, Novo lowered its sales and profit guidance for the second half of fiscal 2025, citing persistent use of compounded GLP-1s, slower-than-expected market expansion, and increased competition for both Wegovy® and Ozempic®.

In reaction, Novo's stock price plunged from $69.00 to $53.94 per share, a one-day decline of more than 21%.

If you are a Novo investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at [email protected] or (267)764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague, with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Delaware, Washington, D.C., San Diego, San Francisco, Chicago, Malvern, PA, and Toronto, has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz, Senior Counsel

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

[email protected]

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

[email protected]

SOURCE Berger Montague

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED