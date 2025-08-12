ATTENTION NYSE: NVO INVESTORS: Contact Berger Montague About A Novo Nordisk A/S Class Action Lawsuit
PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague PC is investigating claims under the federal securities laws against Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE: NVO ) ("Novo" or the "Company"), a global pharmaceutical company, headquartered in Denmark, after a class action lawsuit was filed against Novo.
Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired Novo securities between May 7, 2025 through July 28, 2025 (the "Class Period"), may, no later than September 30, 2025 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .
On July 29, 2025, Novo lowered its sales and profit guidance for the second half of fiscal 2025, citing persistent use of compounded GLP-1s, slower-than-expected market expansion, and increased competition for both Wegovy® and Ozempic®.
In reaction, Novo's stock price plunged from $69.00 to $53.94 per share, a one-day decline of more than 21%.
If you are a Novo investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at [email protected] or (267)764-4865.
About Berger Montague
Berger Montague, with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Delaware, Washington, D.C., San Diego, San Francisco, Chicago, Malvern, PA, and Toronto, has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.
For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:
Andrew Abramowitz, Senior Counsel
Berger Montague
(215) 875-3015
[email protected]
Caitlin Adorni
Berger Montague
(267) 764-4865
[email protected]
SOURCE Berger MontagueWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment