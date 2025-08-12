Willamette Valley Vineyards Posts Results For Q2 2025

SALEM, Ore., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ: WVVI ) (the "Company"), a leading Oregon producer of Pinot Noir, generated a loss per common share after preferred dividends of $0.09 and $0.07 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 respectively, an increase of $0.02, for the three month period ended June 30, 2025 over the same three month period in the prior year.

Sales revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 were $10,195,763 and $10,332,358, respectively, a decrease of $136,595, or 1.3%, in the current year period over the prior year period. This decrease was caused by a decrease in direct sales of $223,199, partly offset by an increase in sales through distributors of $86,604 in the current year three-month period over the prior year period.

Gross profit for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 was $6,216,618 and $6,471,690, respectively, a decrease of $255,072, or 3.9%, in the second quarter of 2025 over the same quarter in the prior year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 was $5,818,454 and $5,934,784 respectively, a decrease of $116,330, or 2.0%, in the current quarter over the same quarter in the prior year. This decrease was primarily the result of a decrease in selling and marketing expenses of $144,536, or 3.3% being partially offset by an increase in general and administrative expenses of $28,206, or 1.8% in the current quarter compared to the same quarter last year.

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 was $92,795 and $195,978, respectively, a decrease of $103,183, or 52.7%, in the second quarter of 2025 over the same quarter in the prior year.

Jim Bernau, Founder and President of the Company said "The first half of 2025 continues to reflect the current challenges in national distribution through our wholesalers. Our management team, led by our new CEO Mike Osborn, is focused on improving wholesale distribution and sales. We believe our brand's reputation in the market continues to remain strong with high wine reviews and achieving, for the second year in a row, the highest rated Tasting Room by readers of USA Today as an example."

For a complete discussion of the Company's financial condition and operating results for the second quarter 2025, see our Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2025, as filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. is headquartered at its Estate Vineyard near Salem, Oregon. The Company's common stock is traded on NASDAQ (WVVI).

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, referred to as the "Securities Act", and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, referred to as the "Exchange Act". These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business, and beliefs and assumptions made by management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates", "predicts," "potential," "should," or "will" or the negative thereof and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including, but not limited to: availability of financing for growth, availability of adequate supply of high quality grapes, successful performance of internal operations, impact of competition, changes in wine broker or distributor relations or performance, impact of possible adverse weather conditions, impact of reduction in grape quality or supply due to disease or smoke from forest fires, changes in consumer spending, the reduction in consumer demand for premium wines, and the revenues or costs for any of our tasting rooms and restaurants exceeding our expectations. In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, and general domestic economic conditions.

Many of these risks as well as other risks that may have a material adverse impact on our operations and business, are identified in Item 1A "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

The following is the Company's Statement of Operations for the three months and six months ended June, 30, 2025 compared to the three and six months ended June 30, 2024: