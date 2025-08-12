Willamette Valley Vineyards Posts Results For Q2 2025
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SALES, NET
|
|
$ 10,195,763
|
|
$ 10,332,358
|
|
$ 17,737,346
|
|
$ 19,135,438
|
COST OF SALES
|
3,979,145
|
|
3,860,668
|
|
6,761,620
|
|
7,391,026
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GROSS PROFIT
|
|
6,216,618
|
|
6,471,690
|
|
10,975,726
|
|
11,744,412
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPERATING EXPENSES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
4,193,635
|
|
4,338,171
|
|
8,161,345
|
|
8,365,953
|
|
General and administrative
|
1,624,819
|
|
1,596,613
|
|
3,286,195
|
|
3,444,130
|
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
5,818,454
|
|
5,934,784
|
|
11,447,540
|
|
11,810,083
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS
|
398,164
|
|
536,906
|
|
(471,814)
|
|
(65,671)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
(270,145)
|
|
(263,694)
|
|
(568,366)
|
|
(493,381)
|
|
Other income, net
|
2,550
|
|
2,541
|
|
145,026
|
|
100,593
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
130,569
|
|
275,753
|
|
(895,154)
|
|
(458,459)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INCOME TAX (EXPENSE) BENEFIT
|
(37,774)
|
|
(79,775)
|
|
258,968
|
|
132,632
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INCOME (LOSS)
|
92,795
|
|
195,978
|
|
(636,186)
|
|
(325,827)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accrued preferred stock dividends
|
(563,176)
|
|
(563,249)
|
|
(1,126,353)
|
|
(1,126,426)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LOSS APPLICABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
|
$ (470,381)
|
|
$ (367,271)
|
|
$ (1,762,539)
|
|
$ (1,452,253)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss per common share after preferred dividends,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
basic and diluted
|
$ (0.09)
|
|
$ (0.07)
|
|
$ (0.36)
|
|
$ (0.29)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average number of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|
4,964,529
|
|
4,964,529
|
|
4,964,529
|
|
4,964,529
