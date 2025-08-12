Radiance Technologies Appoints $5+ Billion Enterprise CFO Scott Parker To Board Of Directors

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Scott brings exactly what we need as we continue to grow: deep financial expertise and real operational experience from scaling a major enterprise," said Radiance's CEO, Bill Bailey. "Plus, his background with employee ownership structures makes him a natural fit for our culture as a 100% employee-owned company."

Mr. Parker brings more than 35 years of financial leadership experience to the Radiance board. He began his career at Ernst & Young in Lexington, Kentucky, where he advanced from staff accountant to audit manager and served a diverse client base that included financial institutions, coal companies, manufacturers, distributors, and contractors.

Since joining Gray in 1989, Mr. Parker has held a series of senior leadership roles within the organization, including Controller, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Operating Officer at Gray Construction, a core subsidiary of the enterprise. Currently serving as CFO of Gray, he oversees financial and tax planning functions and works alongside leadership on all strategic growth initiatives, including mergers and acquisitions.

Throughout his career at Gray, Mr. Parker has played a pivotal role in transformational initiatives. He led the creation and management of the company's Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), which now represents approximately 23% of employee ownership. He has overseen the selection and conversion of accounting systems, provided legal and contractual negotiation support, and guided two startup operations from inception.

Mr. Parker is a Certified Public Accountant and currently serves on the board of Robins & Morton, a Birmingham-based healthcare contractor with more than $2 billion in revenue. He also previously served as Board Chair of Diamond Antenna and Microwave, a Massachusetts-based assembler of specialty components that operated as a 100% ESOP until its sale in late 2024, and as a board member of North Highland, an Atlanta-based consulting firm.

Mr. Parker holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting with a minor in Computer Science from the University of Kentucky.

About Radiance Technologies:

Radiance Technologies is an employee-owned prime contractor founded in 1999. With over 1,200 employee-owners across the United States, Radiance serves the Department of Defense, the national intelligence community, and other government agencies. From concepts to capabilities, Radiance leads the way in developing customer-focused solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, systems engineering, prototyping and integration, and operational and strategic intelligence, including scientific and technical intelligence.

Julia Parrish

[email protected]

