G20 Interfaith Forum Working To Address Hunger: Ubuntu In Action

- Prof. Rodrigo AlvesCAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The G20 Interfaith Forum (IF20) is holding its Annual Forum from 10–14 August 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The gathering brings together nearly 500 participants of diverse stakeholders, including representatives of various faith traditions, civil society organisations, governments, multilateral entities, and academia from 52 different countries.On Tuesday, 12 August from 3-5pm, IF20 delegates, faith communities, and local volunteers will work together to package 32,400 nutritious meals, enough to feed 124 children five meals a week for a year. This effort will support feeding programs at early childhood development centers, helping to combat hunger while creating a foundation for learning and healthy growth.Concrete, Meaningful ActionsProf. Rodrigo Alves, the Director of the Brazil Organizing Committee for G20 Brazil 2024 pointed out:“In building a just, sustainable, and inclusive world, our communities desperately need our continued collaboration. The coming days will transform our shared reflections into tangible policies and concrete actions.”As part of its commitment to concrete, meaningful actions in support of the world's most vulnerable communities, IF20 has organized a food packing service project aligned with the Forum's theme:“Ubuntu in Action: Focus on Vulnerable Communities.”In partnership with Rise Against Hunger Africa-a global humanitarian organization dedicated to ending hunger through community empowerment, emergency response, and sustainable development-this initiative will transform compassion into action. Rise Against Hunger has packaged and distributed more than 600 million meals worldwide, and its impact continues to grow.Ubuntu in Action: G20 Interfaith Forum Priority on Food InsecurityHunger and food insecurity remain major barriers to education, health, and long-term development. By working together, interfaith communities can provide immediate relief while supporting sustainable, long-term solutions that uplift vulnerable populations.In Brazil, G20 focused their efforts on food inequality. G20 Interfaith Forum (IF20) has continued to focus on this priority by writing two documents:1.Working to Address Hunger: Religious Communities in Action Across the World: Profiles of Diverse Communities in Action2.Religious Leaders and Actors on Moral Imperatives to Serve the Hungry and to End HungerThese documents can be found on the IF20 website at .

