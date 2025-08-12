Key4ce becomes ICT Shift

Key4ce Announces Rebrand to ICT Shift, Signaling Strategic Evolution in ICT Services

EINDHOVEN, NOORD-BRABANT, NETHERLANDS, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Key4ce, a Netherlands-based ICT service provider, has officially rebranded as ICT Shift, marking a new phase in the company's development and service offering.

The name change reflects the organization's expanded focus on digital transformation, cloud infrastructure, and cybersecurity solutions. ICT Shift will continue to support businesses with tailored ICT strategies designed to meet evolving technological demands.

### Expanded Services and Continued Commitment

ICT Shift's rebrand accompanies a strategic shift toward:

- Cloud-first infrastructure solutions

- Enhanced cybersecurity services

- ICT consultancy and digital transformation support

The company will maintain its existing client relationships and service standards, with no changes to personnel or ongoing projects.

### Brand Rollout

ICT Shift is implementing updated branding across its digital platforms, including its website and social media channels. The transition is designed to ensure continuity while reflecting the company's expanded scope.

For more information, visit ICT Shift's official announcement:

