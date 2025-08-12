Spectral AI Announces 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results
| Spectral AI, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
(in thousands)
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|Assets
|Current Assets:
|Cash
|$
|10,524
|$
|5,157
|Accounts receivable, net
|1,467
|2,505
|Inventory
|462
|425
|Prepaid expenses
|934
|1,289
|Other current assets
|614
|746
|Total current assets
|14,001
|10,122
|Non-current assets:
|Property and equipment, net
|317
|2
|Right-of-use assets
|1,691
|1,971
|Total Assets
|$
|16,009
|$
|12,095
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|1,986
|$
|4,035
|Accrued expenses
|2,547
|3,210
|Deferred revenue
|424
|960
|Lease liabilities, short-term
|612
|201
|Notes payable, current
|62
|422
|Notes payable – at fair value
|-
|2,365
|Warrant liabilities
|10,555
|6,451
|Total current liabilities
|16,186
|17,644
|Notes payable, long-term
|7,632
|-
|Lease liabilities, long-term
|1,342
|1,702
|Total Liabilities
|25,160
|19,346
|Stockholders' Deficit
|Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value); 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|Common stock ($0.0001 par value); 80,000,000 shares authorized; 25,737,820 and 22,594,877 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|2
|2
|Additional paid-in capital
|44,095
|40,973
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|52
|3
|Accumulated deficit
|(53,300
|)
|(48,229
|)
|Total Stockholders' Deficit
|(9,151
|)
|(7,251
|)
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit
|$
|16,009
|$
|12,095
| Spectral AI, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|Research and development revenue
|$
|5,065
|$
|7,478
|$
|11,772
|$
|13,804
|Cost of revenue
|(2,775
|)
|(4,164
|)
|(6,314
|)
|(7,545
|)
|Gross profit
|2,290
|3,314
|5,458
|6,259
|Operating costs and expenses :
|General and administrative
|4,413
|5,756
|8,477
|10,844
|Total operating costs and expenses
|4,413
|5,756
|8,477
|10,844
|Operating loss
|(2,123
|)
|(2,442
|)
|(3,019
|)
|(4,585
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Net interest (expense) income
|(277
|)
|(6
|)
|(297
|)
|8
|Borrowing related costs
|(124
|)
|(699
|)
|(705
|)
|(975
|)
|Change in fair value of warrant liability
|(5,449
|)
|348
|(1,196
|)
|368
|Change in fair value of notes payable
|0
|(167
|)
|220
|(101
|)
|Foreign exchange transaction (loss) gain, net
|(14
|)
|(9
|)
|(22
|)
|(25
|)
|Other income (expenses), including transaction costs
|0
|180
|0
|(668
|)
|Total other income (expense), net
|(5,864
|)
|(353
|)
|(2,000
|)
|(1,393
|)
|Loss before income taxes
|(7,987
|)
|(2,795
|)
|(5,019
|)
|(5,978
|)
|Income tax provision
|19
|(69
|)
|(52
|)
|(91
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(7,968
|)
|$
|(2,864
|)
|$
|(5,071
|)
|$
|(6,069
|)
|Net income (loss) per share of common stock – basic and diluted
|$
|(0.31
|)
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|(0.21
|)
|$
|(0.36
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted
|25,421,560
|17,598,357
|24,409,550
|17,079,328
| Spectral AI, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
|Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(5,071
|)
|$
|(6.069
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities
|-
|-
|Depreciation expense
|12
|5
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|120
|-
|Stock-based compensation
|611
|685
|Amortization of right-of-use assets
|280
|320
|Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|1,196
|(368
|)
|Change in fair value of notes payable
|(220
|)
|101
|Costs from issuance of common stock
|-
|372
|Issuance of shares for borrowing related costs
|241
|-
|Accounts receivable
|1,038
|51
|Inventory
|(37
|)
|(37
|)
|Prepaid expenses
|355
|203
|Other assets
|132
|(172
|)
|Accounts payable
|(2,049
|)
|(206
|)
|Accrued expenses
|(663
|)
|(1,567
|)
|Deferred revenue
|(536
|)
|(996
|)
|Lease liabilities
|(276
|)
|(364
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(4,867
|)
|(8,042
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock and warrants
|3,080
|2,667
|Proceeds from notes payable
|8,260
|9,200
|Proceeds from notes payable - related party
|-
|1,000
|Payments for notes payable
|(1,313
|)
|(2,736
|)
|Stock option exercises
|158
|-
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|10,185
|10,131
|Effect of exchange rates changes on cash
|49
|(2
|)
|Net increase in cash
|5,367
|2,087
|Cash, beginning of period
|5,157
|4,790
|Cash, end of period
|$
|10,524
|$
|6,877
