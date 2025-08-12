IZEA Reports Q2 2025 Revenue Of $9.1 Million
| IZEA Worldwide, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
|June 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|50,643,015
|$
|44,644,468
|Accounts receivable, net
|6,177,880
|7,781,824
|Prepaid expenses
|545,794
|1,079,045
|Short term investments
|-
|6,427,488
|Other current assets
|22,370
|97,215
|Total current assets
|57,389,059
|60,030,040
|Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation
|58,890
|103,574
|Software development costs, net of accumulated amortization
|2,182,241
|2,086,660
|Total assets
|$
|59,630,190
|$
|62,220,274
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|957,100
|1,511,747
|Accrued expenses
|2,631,553
|3,734,123
|Contract liabilities
|6,661,453
|8,188,651
|Total current liabilities
|10,250,106
|13,434,521
|Finance obligation, less current portion
|-
|4,034
|Total liabilities
|10,250,106
|13,438,555
|Commitments and Contingencies
|-
|-
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock; $.0001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
|-
|-
|Common stock; $0.0001 par value; $50,000,000 shares authorized; shares issued: $17,803,029 and $17,518,018, respectively, shares outstanding: $16,913,906 and $16,931,169, respectively.
|1,780
|1,752
|Treasury stock at cost: 889,123 and 586,849 shares at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|(2,344,698
|)
|(1,622,065
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|155,009,102
|154,593,800
|Accumulated deficit
|(103,234,787
|)
|(104,297,055
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|(51,313
|)
|105,287
|Total stockholders' equity
|49,380,084
|48,781,719
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|59,630,190
|$
|62,220,274
| IZEA Worldwide, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations
| Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|9,133,232
|$
|9,093,816
|$
|17,101,595
|$
|16,046,699
|Costs and expenses:
|Cost of revenue
|4,386,612
|5,177,600
|8,788,186
|9,145,575
|Sales and marketing
|962,017
|3,206,979
|2,083,799
|6,263,270
|General and administrative
|2,897,551
|3,372,797
|5,838,058
|7,155,883
|Depreciation and amortization
|149,242
|225,748
|309,594
|429,934
|Total costs and expenses
|8,395,422
|11,983,124
|17,019,637
|22,994,662
|Income (loss) from operations
|737,810
|(2,889,308
|)
|81,958
|(6,947,963
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Change in the fair value of digital assets
|-
|(26,043
|)
|-
|80,116
|Interest expense
|(1,784
|)
|(1,999
|)
|(3,438
|)
|(4,000
|)
|Other income (expense), net
|469,042
|634,226
|983,748
|1,304,091
|Total other income (expense), net
|467,258
|606,184
|980,310
|1,380,207
|Net income (loss) before income taxes
|$
|1,205,068
|$
|(2,283,124
|)
|$
|1,062,268
|$
|(5,567,756
|)
|Tax benefit
|-
|88,296
|-
|107,078
|Net income ( loss)
|1,205,068
|(2,194,828
|)
|1,062,268
|(5,460,678
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic
|16,947,527
|16,437,460
|16,980,960
|16,470,467
|Basic income (loss) per common share
|$
|0.07
|$
|(0.13
|)
|$
|0.06
|$
|(0.33
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
|17,817,378
|16,437,460
|17,827,552
|16,470,467
|Diluted income (loss) per common share
|$
|0.07
|$
|(0.13
|)
|$
|0.06
|$
|(0.33
|)
| IZEA Worldwide, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income (loss)
|$
|1,205,068
|$
|(2,194,828
|)
|$
|1,062,268
|$
|(5,460,678
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|Unrealized gain (loss) on securities held
|1,694
|92,630
|(12,209
|)
|150,807
|Unrealized gain (loss) on currency translation
|(34,932
|)
|(16,472
|)
|(144,391
|)
|(12,302
|)
|Total other comprehensive income (loss)
|(33,238
|)
|76,158
|(156,600
|)
|138,505
|Total comprehensive income (loss)
|$
|1,171,830
|$
|(2,118,670
|)
|$
|905,668
|$
|(5,322,173
|)
| IZEA Worldwide, Inc.
Revenue Details
|Revenue details by type:
| Three Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|$ Change
|% Change
|Managed Services Revenue
|On-Going Operations
|$
|9,053,031
|99
|%
|$
|8,019,123
|88
|%
|$
|1,033,908
|13
|%
|Hoozu
|-
|-
|%
|831,340
|9
|%
|(831,340
|)
|(100
|)%
|Total Managed Services Revenue
|9,053,031
|99
|%
|8,850,463
|97
|%
|202,568
|2
|%
|SaaS Services Revenue
|80,201
|1
|%
|243,353
|3
|%
|(163,152
|)
|(67
|)%
|Total Revenue
|$
|9,133,232
|100
|%
|$
|9,093,816
|100
|%
|$
|39,416
|0
|%
| Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|$ Change
|% Change
|Managed Services Revenue
|On-Going Operations
|$
|16,960,441
|99
|%
|$
|14,218,349
|89
|%
|$
|2,742,092
|19
|%
|Hoozu
|-
|-
|%
|1,328,656
|8
|%
|(1,328,656
|)
|(100
|)%
|Total Managed Services Revenue
|16,960,441
|99
|%
|15,547,005
|97
|%
|1,413,436
|9
|%
|SaaS Services Revenue
|141,154
|1
|%
|499,694
|3
|%
|(358,540
|)
|(72
|)%
|Total Revenue
|$
|17,101,595
|100
|%
|$
|16,046,699
|100
|%
|$
|1,054,896
|7
|%
| IZEA Worldwide, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income (loss) from operations
|$
|1,205,068
|$
|(2,194,828
|)
|$
|1,062,268
|$
|(5,460,678
|)
|Adjustment to fair market value of digital assets
|-
|26,044
|-
|(80,115
|)
|Non-cash stock-based compensation
|355,714
|394,931
|640,846
|749,120
|Non-cash stock issued for payment of services
|89,994
|75,000
|179,996
|150,006
|Depreciation and amortization
|149,242
|225,748
|309,594
|429,934
|Interest expense
|1,784
|1,999
|3,438
|4,000
|Interest income
|(475,342
|)
|(634,765
|)
|(946,532
|)
|(1,301,017
|)
|Tax benefit
|-
|(88,296
|)
|-
|(107,078
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|$
|1,326,460
|$
|(2,194,167
|)
|$
|1,249,610
|$
|(5,615,828
|)
(1) Adjusted EBITDA presentation varies from prior disclosure, primarily to exclude non-operating items such as interest income.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists NAORISUSDT Perpetual Futures With Up To 50X Leverage
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- New FBS Analysis Highlights Liquidity Trends And Market Phases In Crypto
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Alpen Public Testnet Launches Offering Peek At Bitcoin's Own Financial System
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
CommentsNo comment