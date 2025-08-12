WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
WEBTOON Entertainment Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands of USD, except share and per share data)
|As of
| June 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|581,546
|$
|572,402
|Receivables1, net of allowance for credit losses of $4,290 and $3,418 at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|186,783
|169,187
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net2
|93,689
|94,783
|Total current assets
|862,018
|836,372
|Property and equipment, net
|5,427
|3,782
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|26,136
|16,649
|Debt and equity securities
|76,265
|70,178
|Intangible assets, net
|175,989
|180,912
|Goodwill, net
|685,690
|665,275
|Equity method investments
|84,271
|78,668
|Deferred tax assets
|21,483
|17,592
|Other non-current assets, net3
|72,480
|65,906
|Total assets
|$
|2,009,759
|$
|1,935,334
|Liabilities and equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable4
|$
|137,989
|$
|127,306
|Accrued expenses5
|66,712
|62,209
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities6
|8,976
|6,053
|Contract liabilities
|103,688
|85,860
|Income tax payables - corporate tax
|2,793
|10,093
|Consumption taxes payables
|3,853
|8,339
|Provisions and defined pension benefits
|13,294
|11,133
|Other current liabilities
|2,543
|2,231
|Total current liabilities
|$
|339,848
|$
|313,224
|Non-current liabilities:
|Long-term operating lease liabilities7
|18,734
|11,187
|Defined severance benefits
|23,664
|22,030
|Deferred tax liabilities
|27,999
|30,271
|Other non-current liabilities
|1,557
|2,161
|Total liabilities
|$
|411,802
|$
|378,873
|Commitments and Contingencies
|Redeemable non-controlling interest in subsidiary
|$
|37,677
|$
|36,580
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value (2,000,000,000 authorized, 130,592,676 shares and 128,587,944 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)
|$
|13
|$
|13
|Additional paid-in capital
|2,122,726
|2,103,931
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(78,102
|)
|(124,620
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(533,912
|)
|(507,197
|)
|Total stockholders' equity attributable to WEBTOON Entertainment Inc.
|1,510,725
|1,472,127
|Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries
|49,555
|47,754
|Total equity
|1,560,280
|1,519,881
|Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest, and equity
|$
|2,009,759
|$
|1,935,334
| WEBTOON Entertainment Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(unaudited)
(in thousands of USD, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|Revenue1
|$
|348,271
|$
|320,972
|$
|673,978
|$
|647,716
|Cost of revenue2
|(260,992
|)
|(237,915
|)
|(515,088
|)
|(482,300
|)
|Marketing3
|(31,070
|)
|(23,448
|)
|(62,613
|)
|(42,926
|)
|General and administrative expenses4
|(64,972
|)
|(138,705
|)
|(131,674
|)
|(187,398
|)
|Operating income (loss)
|(8,763
|)
|(79,096
|)
|(35,397
|)
|(64,908
|)
|Interest income
|4,910
|2,043
|10,023
|3,278
|Interest expense
|(2
|)
|(11
|)
|(4
|)
|(44
|)
|Income (loss) on equity method investments, net
|507
|120
|(62
|)
|(932
|)
|Other income (loss), net5
|(1,367
|)
|2,283
|1,303
|846
|Income (loss) before income tax
|(4,715
|)
|(74,661
|)
|(24,137
|)
|(61,760
|)
|Income tax benefit (expense)
|832
|(1,907
|)
|(1,715
|)
|(8,575
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(3,883
|)
|$
|(76,568
|)
|$
|(25,852
|)
|$
|(70,335
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to WEBTOON Entertainment Inc.
|(4,326
|)
|(76,885
|)
|(26,715
|)
|(70,693
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests
|443
|317
|863
|358
|Other comprehensive income (loss):
|Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax
|41,120
|(20,486
|)
|47,692
|(49,175
|)
|Share of other comprehensive income (loss) of equity method investments, net of tax
|$
|568
|$
|-
|$
|425
|$
|(9
|)
|Total other comprehensive loss, net of tax
|41,688
|(20,486
|)
|48,117
|(49,184
|)
|Total comprehensive income (loss)
|$
|37,805
|$
|(97,054
|)
|$
|22,265
|$
|(119,519
|)
|Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to WEBTOON Entertainment Inc.
|$
|35,802
|$
|(97,371
|)
|$
|19,803
|$
|(119,877
|)
|Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests
|2,003
|317
|2,462
|358
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic
|130,358,706
|110,102,868
|129,980,922
|109,804,009
|Diluted
|130,358,706
|110,102,868
|129,980,922
|109,804,009
|Income (loss) per share attributable to WEBTOON Entertainment Inc.
|Basic
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|(0.70
|)
|$
|(0.21
|)
|$
|(0.64
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|(0.70
|)
|$
|(0.21
|)
|$
|(0.64
|)
| WEBTOON Entertainment Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands of USD)
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|Operating activities:
|Net Income (Loss)
|$
|(25,852
|)
|$
|(70,335
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities:
|Allowance for credit losses
|894
|1,712
|Depreciation and amortization
|16,844
|17,950
|Operating lease expense
|4,479
|5,294
|Loss (gain) on foreign currency, net
|(3,644
|)
|5,060
|Deferred tax expense (benefit)
|(5,005
|)
|(7,460
|)
|Loss (gain) on debt and equity securities, net
|2,376
|(5,143
|)
|Change in severance benefit, net
|1,165
|(1,630
|)
|Loss (gain) on equity method investments, net
|62
|932
|Contingent consideration liability
|-
|(3,814
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|25,498
|57,656
|Gain on disposal of right-of-use assets
|-
|(1,883
|)
|Other non-cash items
|(2,336
|)
|159
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|Changes in receivables
|(3,088
|)
|(28,269
|)
|Changes in other assets
|(9,545
|)
|(18,486
|)
|Changes in accounts payable
|(5,317
|)
|17,957
|Changes in accrued expenses
|(16,251
|)
|28,996
|Changes in contract liabilities
|10,286
|28,304
|Changes in other liabilities
|(892
|)
|207
|Changes in operating lease liabilities
|(3,330
|)
|(4,949
|)
|Transfer of severance benefits
|-
|-
|Other operating activities
|705
|136
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|$
|(12,951
|)
|$
|22,394
|Investing activities:
|Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments
|32,257
|63,299
|Proceeds from sale of debt and equity securities
|-
|2,977
|Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|225
|-
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(2,297
|)
|(679
|)
|Purchases of debt and equity securities
|(3,790
|)
|-
|Proceeds from sale of equity method investments
|-
|5,927
|Payment made for short-term investments
|(16,619
|)
|(68,035
|)
|Payment made for loan receivable
|(823
|)
|(237
|)
|Purchases of intangible assets
|(4,460
|)
|(4,669
|)
|Purchases of equity method investments
|-
|(5,798
|)
|Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash
|(148
|)
|-
|Disposal of businesses, net of cash disposed
|-
|(360
|)
|Other investing activities
|1,366
|269
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|$
|5,711
|$
|(7,306
|)
|Financing activities:
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions
|-
|292,950
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock related to private placement
|-
|50,000
|Other financing activities
|229
|-
|Payments of initial public offering costs
|(1,898
|)
|Repayments of short-term borrowings
|-
|(3,647
|)
|Payment of contingent consideration related to business acquisition
|-
|(1,352
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|$
|229
|$
|336,053
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|16,155
|(10,581
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents:
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|9,144
|340,560
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year
|572,402
|231,745
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year
|$
|581,546
|$
|572,305
|Supplemental disclosure:
|Income taxes paid
|$
|14,298
|$
|15,477
|Interest paid
|1
|85
|Reclassification of long-term advances to current
|49,443
|4,922
|Increase in right-of-use assets recognized from new lease agreements
|12,477
|18
|Reclassification of deferred offering costs to additional paid-in capital upon IPO
|-
|11,215
|Deferred offering costs not yet paid
|-
|9,316
|Reclassification of debt and equity securities to equity method investments
|-
|18,256
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
In addition to adjustments for foreign exchange fluctuations, we have also further adjusted revenue to exclude the impacts of deconsolidated and transferred operations to show growth or loss exclusive of these changes ("Revenue on a Constant Currency Basis"). Revenue on a Constant Currency Basis is a Non-GAAP metric that management believes adds value but has its limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.
The following table presents a reconciliation of revenue to revenue on a constant currency basis, and ARPPU to ARPPU on a constant currency basis, respectively, for each of the periods presented.
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|(in thousands of USD, except percentages)
|2025
| 2024
|Change
|2025
|2024
|Change
|Total Revenue
|$
|348,271
|$
|320,972
|8.5%
|$
|673,978
|$
|647,716
|4.1%
|Effect of deconsolidated and transferred operations
|-
|-
|N/A
|-
|(145
|)
|(100.0)%
|Effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations
|(9,543
|)
|-
|N/A
|8,833
|-
|N/A
|Revenue on a Constant Currency Basis
|$
|338,728
|$
|320,972
|5.5%
|$
|682,811
|$
|647,571
|5.4%
|Paid Content Revenue
|274,913
|260,709
|5.4%
|535,139
|527,564
|1.4%
|Effect of deconsolidated and transferred operations
|-
|-
|N/A
|-
|(120
|)
|(100.0)%
|Effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations
|(9,003
|)
|-
|N/A
|5,020
|-
|N/A
|Paid Content Revenue on a Constant Currency Basis
|$
|265,910
|$
|260,709
|2.0%
|$
|540,159
|$
|527,444
|2.4%
|Advertising Revenue
|45,220
|40,419
|11.9%
|85,118
|77,415
|9.9%
|Effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations
|(694
|)
|-
|N/A
|1,516
|-
|N/A
|Advertising Revenue on a Constant Currency Basis
|$
|44,526
|$
|40,419
|10.2%
|$
|86,634
|$
|77,415
|11.9%
|IP Adaptations Revenue
|28,138
|19,844
|41.8%
|53,721
|42,737
|25.7%
|Effect of deconsolidated and transferred operations
|-
|-
|N/A
|-
|(25
|)
|(100.0)%
|Effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations
|153
|-
|N/A
|2,297
|-
|N/A
|IP Adaptations Revenue on a Constant Currency Basis
|$
|28,291
|$
|19,844
|42.6%
|$
|56,017
|$
|42,712
|31.2%
|Paid Content Average Revenue Per Paying User ("ARPPU") 1
|Korea paid content revenue
|$
|80,645
|$
|83,939
|(3.9)%
|$
|157,671
|$
|174,881
|(9.8)%
|Korea ARPPU
|$
|7.9
|$
|7.5
|5.0%
|$
|7.7
|$
|7.7
|(0.3)%
|Effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations
|0.2
|-
|N/A
|0.6
|-
|N/A
|Korea ARPPU on a Constant Currency Basis
|$
|8.1
|$
|7.5
|8.3%
|$
|8.3
|$
|7.7
|7.5%
|Japan paid content revenue
|$
|161,076
|$
|142,257
|13.2%
|$
|311,477
|$
|284,465
|9.5%
|Japan ARPPU
|$
|23.7
|$
|21.2
|11.8%
|$
|23.0
|$
|21.7
|6.1%
|Effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations
|(1.7
|)
|-
|N/A
|(0.5
|)
|-
|N/A
|Japan ARPPU on a Constant Currency Basis
|$
|22.0
|$
|21.2
|3.8%
|$
|22.5
|$
|21.7
|3.7%
|Rest of World paid content revenue
|$
|33,193
|$
|34,514
|(3.8)%
|$
|65,991
|$
|68,218
|(3.3)%
|Rest of World ARPPU
|$
|6.6
|$
|6.5
|2.2%
|$
|6.5
|$
|6.4
|2.8%
|Rest of World ARPPU on a Constant Currency Basis
|$
|6.6
|$
|6.5
|2.2%
|$
|6.5
|$
|6.4
|2.8%
1 ARPPU is calculated by taking Paid Content revenue and dividing it by the number of monthly paid users ("MPU") for such month, averaged over each month in the given period. ARPPU on a constant currency basis is calculated by dividing Paid Content revenue on a constant currency basis by the number of MPU for such month, averaged over each month in the given period. Where each metric is country specific, the numerator is Paid Content revenue on a constant currency basis by country and the denominator is users by country.
The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin for each of the periods presented.
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|(in thousands of USD, except percentages)
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(3,883
|)
|$
|(76,568
|)
|$
|(25,852
|)
|$
|(70,335
|)
|Plus (minus):
|Interest income
|(4,910
|)
|(2,043
|)
|(10,023
|)
|(3,278
|)
|Interest expense
|2
|11
|4
|44
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|(832
|)
|1,907
|1,715
|8,575
|Depreciation and amortization
|8,407
|8,915
|16,844
|17,950
|EBITDA
|$
|(1,216
|)
|$
|(67,778
|)
|$
|(17,312
|)
|$
|(47,044
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense(1)
|8,463
|53,817
|25,498
|56,043
|Restructuring and IPO-related costs(2)
|1,476
|36,204
|3,118
|37,720
|Loss (gain) on fair value instruments, net(3)
|1,446
|(1,772
|)
|2,376
|(5,143
|)
|Loss (income) on equity method investments, net(4)
|(507
|)
|(120
|)
|62
|932
|Adjusted EBITDA (5)
|$
|9,662
|$
|20,351
|$
|13,742
|$
|42,508
|Net income (loss) margin
|(1.1
|)%
|(23.9
|)%
|(3.8
|)%
|(10.9
|)%
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|2.8
|%
|6.3
|%
|2.0
|%
|6.6
|%
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic
|130,358,706
|110,102,868
|129,980,922
|109,804,009
|Diluted
|130,358,706
|110,102,868
|129,980,922
|109,804,009
|Earnings (loss) per share
|Basic
|(0.03
|)
|(0.70
|)
|$
|(0.21
|)
|$
|(0.64
|)
|Diluted
|(0.03
|)
|(0.70
|)
|$
|(0.21
|)
|$
|(0.64
|)
|Adjusted EPS (6)
|Basic
|0.07
|0.18
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.39
|Diluted
|0.07
|0.18
|0.11
|0.39
(1) Represents stock-based compensation expense related to WEBTOON's equity incentive plan and stock-based compensation plans of NAVER and Munpia, including amounts which are cash settled.
(2) Represents non-recurring expenses that we do not consider representative of the operating performance of the business. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, these amounts include legal fees and advisory fees. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, these amounts included a $30.0 million one-time CEO bonus and legal and advisory fees related to the IPO.
(3) Represents unrealized net loss (gain) of financial assets measured at FVPL, which include the Company's equity investments.
(4) Represents our proportionate share of recognized losses associated with our investments accounted for using the equity method.
(5) Totals may not foot due to rounding.
(6) The numerator for Adjusted EPS is calculated by adjusting Net Income (Loss) by the same items in the Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation. The denominator for computing Adjusted EPS is the same as that used for Basic and Diluted EPS.
Contact Information
Investor Relations
Soohwan Kim, CFA and Taylor Giles
...
Corporate Communications
Kiel Hume & Lauren Hopkinson
...
