WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Second Quarter Revenue Growth of 8.5%; Revenue Growth on a Constant Currency Basis of 5.5%

Net Loss of $3.9 Million; Adjusted EBITDA of $9.7 Million

Strong Balance Sheet With Cash and Cash Equivalents of Approximately $581.5 Million and No Debt

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: WBTN) (“WEBTOON Entertainment” or“the Company”), a leading global entertainment company and home to some of the world's largest storytelling platforms, today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025. More information about these results can be found in the Company's shareholder letter on the investor relations section of its website.

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights (vs. Second Quarter 2024)



Total revenue of $348.3 million increased 8.5%, driven by growth in Paid Content, Advertising and IP Adaptations.

Revenue on a constant currency basis was $338.7 million, up 5.5%, driven by growth in all three revenue streams.

Net Loss was $3.9 million, compared to Net Loss of $76.6 million in the prior year, due to lower general & administrative expenses associated with the Company's initial public offering which took place in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was $9.7 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $20.4 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 2.8%, compared to 6.3% in the prior year.

Diluted loss per share was $0.03, compared to diluted loss per share of $0.70 in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share was $0.07, compared to Adjusted earnings per share of $0.18 in the prior year. Cash and cash equivalents of approximately $581.5 million plus another $12.1 million of short-term deposits included in Other current assets.



Junkoo Kim, Founder and CEO, said,“We are pleased to report strong second quarter results, with both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA coming in above the top end of our guidance range. Total revenue was up 5.5% on a constant currency basis, with growth in all three revenue streams – Paid Content, Advertising, and IP Adaptations – as we continue to build our leadership position globally.”

Kim continued,“WEBTOON Entertainment has become the global destination for comics of all kinds. From exclusive Originals to fan-favorite titles from some of the world's biggest entertainment franchises, our platform offers an unparalleled breadth of content. With recent updates to our English-language webcomic app, we're making it easier than ever for our users to discover stories they love. We're confident that these investments will help drive deeper engagement and continued growth in readership.”

Third Quarter 2025 Outlook

For the third quarter 2025, the Company expects:



Revenue growth on a constant currency basis in the range of 9.4%-12.2%. This represents revenue in the range of $380-$390 million, based on current FX rates. Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $2.0-$7.0 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA Margin in the range of 0.5%-1.8%.



Strategic Disney Collaboration

The Company also announced in a separate press release today that it is teaming up with Disney to bring iconic comics from Marvel, Star Wars, Disney Studios, and 20th Century Studios to WEBTOON Entertainment's mobile vertical-scroll format.

Conference Call & Webcast Details

As previously disclosed, the Company will host a webcast and conference call on August 12, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the Company's financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available online at

For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an archived version will be available at the same location for up to one year.

About WEBTOON Entertainment Inc.

WEBTOON Entertainment is a leading global entertainment company and home to some of the world's largest storytelling platforms. As the global leader and pioneer of the mobile webcomic format, WEBTOON Entertainment has transformed comics and visual storytelling for fans and creators.

With its CANVAS UGC platform empowering anyone to become a creator, and a growing roster of superstar WEBTOON Originals creators and series, WEBTOON Entertainment's passionate fandoms are the new face of pop culture. WEBTOON Entertainment's adaptations are available on Netflix, Prime Video, Crunchyroll and other screens around the world, and the company's content partners include Discord, HYBE and DC Comics, among many others.

With approximately 155 million monthly active users, WEBTOON Entertainment's IP & Creator Ecosystem of aligned brands and platforms include WEBTOON, Wattpad – the world's leading webnovel platform – WEBTOON Productions, Studio N, Studio LICO, WEBTOON Unscrolled, LINE Manga and eBookJapan, among others.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and involves risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements cover all matters which are not historical facts and include, without limitation, statements or guidance regarding or relating to our future financial position, results of operations and growth, plans and objectives for future capabilities, ability to attract users in both our core and underpenetrated geographies, ability to grow our Paid Content, Advertising and IP Adaptations businesses, the impact of our product development initiatives, including our use of AI, our financial condition and liquidity, and other statements concerning the success of our business and strategies. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“goal,”“seek,”“believe,”“project,”“estimate,”“expect,”“strategy,”“future,”“likely,”“may,”“should,”“will” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. They are not assurances of future performance and are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the forward-looking statements contained in this release are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: weakness in the economy, market trends, uncertainty and other conditions in the markets in which we operate, and other geopolitical or macroeconomic factors beyond our control; inability to attract, empower, properly support or incentivize our creators; inability to retain, attract and engage with our users; inability to anticipate, understand and appropriately respond to market trends and changing user preferences; failure to retain or increase our paying users; failure to effectively operate in highly competitive markets; inability to innovate and expand our Advertising business; inability to continue to diversify our monetization strategy or to increase revenues from IP Adaptations; failure to control our content-related costs; exposure to significant legal proceedings and regulatory investigations which may result in significant expenses, fines and reputational damage; failure to provide a safe online environment for children; exposure to claims that we violated third parties' intellectual property rights; failure to obtain, maintain, protect or enforce our proprietary and intellectual property rights; rise of conflicts of interests with NAVER Corporation, our majority stockholder; and other risks and uncertainties set forth under the caption“Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed by the Company with the SEC on March 11, 2025, and in other filings we make with the SEC in the future.

Additionally, forward-looking statements regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Other than in accordance with our legal or regulatory obligations, we undertake no obligations to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Definitions

This release contains certain financial information that is not presented in conformity with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP measures include Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Adjusted EPS), revenue on a constant currency basis and revenue growth on a constant currency basis.

We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide users of the Company's financial information with additional meaningful information to assist in understanding financial results and assessing the Company's performance from period to period. Management believes these measures are important indicators of operations because they exclude items that may not be indicative of our core operating results and provide a better baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying businesses, and they are consistent with how business performance is planned, reported and assessed internally by management and the board of directors of the Company. Our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation, or as substitutes for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as they do not reflect all the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP, and should only be used to evaluate our results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding or most directly comparable GAAP measures. We strongly encourage investors and shareholders to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

A reconciliation is provided at the end of this release for each historical non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We encourage investors and shareholders to review the related U.S. GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty or without unreasonable effort non-recurring items that may arise in the future.

Adjusted EBITDA: We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), adjusted to remove the impact of interest income, interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization, with further adjustments to eliminate the effects of loss on equity method investments, effect of applying the valuation method of fair value through profit or loss, impairment of goodwill, non-cash stock-based compensation and certain other non-recurring costs.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin: We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Adjusted EPS): We define Adjusted Earnings Per Share as Earnings Per Share before interest expense, interest income, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization with further adjustments to eliminate the effects of loss on equity method investments, effect of applying the valuation method of fair value through profit or loss, impairment of goodwill, non-cash stock-based compensation and certain other non-recurring costs. We calculate Adjusted Earnings Per Share by making the adjustments described herein from Net Income (Loss) and dividing by basic and diluted weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, respectively, for the applicable period.

Revenue on a Constant Currency Basis: We define revenue on a constant currency basis as revenue adjusted to remove the impact of foreign currency rate fluctuations and the impact of deconsolidated and transferred operations. We calculate revenue on a constant currency basis in a given period by applying the average currency exchange rates in the comparable period of the prior year to the local currency revenue in the current period. We calculate revenue on a constant currency basis in each of our revenue streams – Paid Content, Advertising and IP Adaptations – using the same method as laid out herein.

Revenue Growth on a Constant Currency Basis: We define revenue growth on a constant currency basis as period-over-period growth rates of revenue, adjusted to remove the impact of foreign currency rate fluctuations and the impact of deconsolidated and transferred operations. We calculate revenue growth (as a percentage) on a constant currency basis by determining the increase in current period revenue over prior period revenue, where current period foreign currency revenue is translated using prior period average currency exchange rates.