Rapdev Secures Spot On Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies For The Third Consecutive Year

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Being named to the Inc. 5000 is a milestone we're incredibly proud of," said Tameem Hourani , Founder of RapDev. "This recognition reflects the impact of our engineering-first approach, the trust our customers place in us, and the passion our team brings to solving complex challenges across observability, automation, and AI."

RapDev's growth has been fueled by its expansion into global markets, development of proprietary ServiceNow and Datadog applications, and its automation-led approach to scaling environments for some of the world's largest enterprises.

The company's patented ServiceNow innovations, including CSDM as Code , which accelerates data model adoption, and Tag Generator (Patent pending), which enhances infrastructure governance, are redefining how large organizations manage and scale their operations.

Alongside its Managed Datadog and Managed SOC offerings, which give enterprises the speed, visibility, and control to modernize operations without losing momentum, RapDev continues to expand its footprint through innovation. The company's newest AI-powered observability assistant, Arlo , brings intelligent automation to engineering teams, enabling faster incident triage, streamlined observability, and real-time insights through natural language interfaces across tools like Windows and ServiceNow.

As RapDev grows its global team of engineers and AI specialists, the company remains focused on delivering scalable solutions that drive enterprise-wide outcomes. With a sharp eye on expanding into new markets and advancing automation through AI, RapDev is building the future of observability, one intelligent workflow at a time.

"Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 means a company has achieved something truly extraordinary," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These are businesses that are not only growing fast, but doing so with purpose, clarity, and strong leadership."

Founded in 2019, RapDev is the go-to partner for Fortune 1000 organizations looking to accelerate and optimize their Datadog and ServiceNow implementations. As a trusted Datadog Premier Partner and ServiceNow Elite Partner , RapDev offers unparalleled expertise in implementation at scale. RapDev expertly guides organizations through their Engineering and DevOps transformations from beginning to end, with a focus on automation and AI-driven service operations. For more information, visit .

