Moderate Inflation And Rising Optimism Signal Steady U.S. Economic Momentum In July
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The latest figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reveal two key economic truths for July: inflation stayed steady and small businesses kept their optimism up, both in the face of new tariffs.
Consumer prices rose only 0.2% in July, keeping annual inflation at 2.7%. This means most everyday costs did not spike unexpectedly.
However, the core inflation rate, which excludes food and energy, reached 3.1%-the highest since January.
This increase largely reflects the ripple effect of tariffs on imports, especially household goods, furniture, and travel services.
Tariffs imposed earlier this year have started to show up in consumers' bills, particularly for imported goods.
Businesses tried absorbing costs at first, but many passed them along in July. Despite these pressures, energy and food prices were relatively stable, helping to keep overall inflation in check.
At the same time, the NFIB Small Business Optimism Index rose to 100.3, marking a five-month high.
This slight boost comes as more owners report healthy businesses and see opportunities for expansion.
Still, uncertainty lingers, especially around labor quality and the future impact of trade policies.
Twenty-one percent of owners called labor quality their top challenge, showing where the pressure points now land for Main Street.
While these two numbers headline the story, the federal budget offers a third important signpost. Customs duties-tariffs-contributed $70 billion more to government coffers, lifting total revenue by 6%.
Even so, the budget deficit climbed to $1.6 trillion for the first ten months of the fiscal year, growing by $109 billion over the previous year.
Spending on programs like Social Security and defense outpaced rising revenues, pushing federal finances deeper into the red.
The real story behind these figures is straightforward: Americans face modest inflation, directed in part by tariffs designed to support U.S. producers.
Small business owners feel steady, even hopeful, but report growing challenges hiring skilled staff.
Washington collects more tariff revenue, but higher spending offsets those gains, deepening the deficit.
For interested readers outside the U.S., these trends highlight a testing ground for tariff policy impacts.
Rising core prices and resilient business optimism suggest economic players adapt quickly, while persistent budget deficits underline deeper challenges for lawmakers.
The story remains one of ordinary adjustment and business resolve, anchored in facts that point to a complicated, but steady, economic environment.
