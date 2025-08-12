Muskaltman Battle Heats Up With Openai's Reported $850M Bet On Neuralink Competitor
OpenAI and co-founder Sam Altman are reportedly set to back a startup that would compete with Elon Musk's Neuralink.
According to a report by the Financial Times, the company in question is Merge Labs. It is seeking funds at an $850 million valuation, with OpenAI's ventures team expected to provide the bulk of the capital.
