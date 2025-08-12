Muskaltman Battle Heats Up With Openai's Reported $850M Bet On Neuralink Competitor

OpenAI and co-founder Sam Altman are reportedly set to back a startup that would compete with Elon Musk's Neuralink.

According to a report by the Financial Times, the company in question is Merge Labs. It is seeking funds at an $850 million valuation, with OpenAI's ventures team expected to provide the bulk of the capital.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.

Read also: Trump Tells Goldman CEO David Solomon To 'Focus On Being a DJ' Over 'Bad' Tariff Predictions

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.