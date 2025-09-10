Miriam Marra
Miriam Marra is an Associate Professor of Finance at the ICMA Centre and Co-Director of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion at Henley Business School, University of Reading.
Prior to joining the ICMA Centre and Henley, Miriam was a Fellow at Warwick Business School where she completed her PhD in Finance. She holds also an MSc in Economics and Finance from Warwick Business School, an M.Sc. in International Economics and Development from the University of Tor Vergata (Rome) and a Sc Economics from the same institution.
Her research interests are in the areas of empirical finance and span from corporate finance matters (corporate decisions and CEOs traits, gender diversity in C-suites and corporate boards) to asset pricing topics (credit and liquidity risk, financial markets information inefficiencies). Miriam has presented her research work in many workshops and conferences in the UK and overseas.
Miriam is the chief organiser and creator of the annual event "Women in Business" at Henley Business School and writes regularly about topics of diversity, flexibility, and equality in the workplace.Experience
-
–present
Lecturer in Finance, University of Reading
