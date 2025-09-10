Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Miriam Marra

Miriam Marra


2025-09-10 01:54:45
(MENAFN- The Conversation) Associate Professor of Finance and co-Director of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion at Henley Business School, University of Reading Profile Articles Activity

Miriam Marra is an Associate Professor of Finance at the ICMA Centre and Co-Director of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion at Henley Business School, University of Reading.

Prior to joining the ICMA Centre and Henley, Miriam was a Fellow at Warwick Business School where she completed her PhD in Finance. She holds also an MSc in Economics and Finance from Warwick Business School, an M.Sc. in International Economics and Development from the University of Tor Vergata (Rome) and a Sc Economics from the same institution.

Her research interests are in the areas of empirical finance and span from corporate finance matters (corporate decisions and CEOs traits, gender diversity in C-suites and corporate boards) to asset pricing topics (credit and liquidity risk, financial markets information inefficiencies). Miriam has presented her research work in many workshops and conferences in the UK and overseas.

Miriam is the chief organiser and creator of the annual event "Women in Business" at Henley Business School and writes regularly about topics of diversity, flexibility, and equality in the workplace.

Experience
  • –present Lecturer in Finance, University of Reading

The Conversation

MENAFN12082025000199003603ID1109919561

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search