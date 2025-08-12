91 Clashes On Frontline, Fighting Continues In Six Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , publishing an update as of 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 12.

It is noted that the defenders are taking measures to prevent the advance of Russian troops deeper into Ukrainian territory.

The Russian army today shelled several settlements with mortars and artillery. Turia, Starykove, Bilokopytove, Shalyhine, Myropilske, and Boiaro-Lezhachi in the Sumy region, Zarichchia, Khrinivka, and Kliusy in the Chernihiv region were hit by enemy fire.

The invaders struck Seredyna-Buda and Kamianka in the Sumy region with aircraft.

Six combat clashes took place in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors . The enemy used seven guided bombs in these front areas and carried out 143 shelling attacks, six of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector , fighting continues near Kamianka.

In the Kupiansk sector , Russian troops attacked the positions of the Defense Forces four times near Kindrashivka, Moskovka, and Kupiansk.

In the Lyman sector , the invaders attacked Ukrainian positions 19 times in the areas of Hrekivka, Myrne, Zarichne, Karpivka, Torske, and Dibrova, toward Shandryholove, and Serebrianka. Six clashes are still ongoing.

Expert: Trump intends to hold a meeting with Putin in format of“global bargain”

In the Siversk sector , the Russian army carried out six offensive operations in the areas of Hryhorivka and Vyimka. Two clashes are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector , Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy assaults in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks in the areas of Nelipivka, Shcherbynivka, and Yablunivka. Two combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian troops made 25 attempts to push back the Defense Forces in the areas of Popove, Volodymyrivka, Kolodyazi, Nykanorivka, Nove Shakhove, Novoekonomichne, Zvirove, and Udachne, as well as toward Rodynske and Promin. The defenders have already repelled 24 enemy attacks.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the invaders made 13 attempts to break through the defense lines in the areas of Dachne, Novoukrainka, Vilne Pole, Oleksandrohrad, Tolstoi, Myrne, Maliivka, Voskresenka, and Andriivka-Klevtsove. Four battles are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole sector, the Russians advanced toward Poltavka. They also launched an air strike on the Bilohiria area.

Zelensky thanks EU leaders: Joint pressure can help end war with just peace

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy assault in the Kamianske area.

Russian troops struck Stepnohirsk and Plavni with guided bombs.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the Russian army unsuccessfully attacked the positions of the Defense Forces five times.

According to Ukrinform, Russian troops attacked near the administrative border with the Dnipropetrovsk region .

Photo: 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Black Cossacks