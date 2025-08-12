Forddirect Partners With Podium To Deliver AI-Powered Conversations To Ford And Lincoln Retailers

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Podium, a leader in AI-powered customer engagement tools, today announced its AI BDC solution is now officially in program with FordDirect , making Podium's industry-leading AI Employee -known to many dealers as Jerry-available to Ford dealers and Lincoln retailers nationwide with exclusive pricing .

This planned integration connects Podium's AI Employee directly with FordDirect's Customer Journey Platform (CJP) , empowering dealerships to deliver faster, more consistent, human-like customer conversations that boost sales, service bookings, and lead conversions.

"With dealerships navigating staffing shortages, rising competition, and growing consumer demand for immediate responses, it's critical to respond first, maximize every opportunity, and give employees the coverage they need to focus on closing on the floor. This partnership is about delivering an end-to-end communication platform that drives measurable results." said Eric Rea, Co-Founder and CEO at Podium

Podium's AI BDC delivers on all fronts without sacrificing that human touch- it responds to every lead instantly, in the dealership's voice, personalized to your business, and trained on 10 years of automotive industry data. The result, more appointments, happier customers, and staff freed up to focus on other important parts of the job.

Proven Results from 1,800 Dealers Using Podium AI



80% increase in after-hours appointments



10% boost in appointment show rates



70% reduction in lead response times

30% improvement in lead-to-sale conversions



"FordDirect is proud to expand our partnership with Podium to bring their AI-powered BDC solution into our nationwide network of Ford dealerships and Lincoln retailers," said Dean Stoneley, CEO FordDirect. "This partnership gives our dealers and retailers the ability to execute superior customer engagement, helping to deliver improved customer and dealer satisfaction."

Ford and Lincoln dealers can learn more at:

About Podium

Podium is the all-in-one platform for local businesses to connect with customers, from lead to loyalty. Podium's AI-powered solutions help dealerships and service providers respond instantly to inbound leads, automate follow-ups, and streamline communication across text, webchat, and social platforms. With tens of thousands of businesses already using Podium-including some of the highest-performing auto dealerships in the country-Podium is redefining what's possible in local customer engagement. Learn more at .

About FordDirect

FordDirect, headquartered in Dearborn, Mich., connects the worlds of data, analytics and technology to provide best-in-class digital marketing and advertising solutions exclusively for Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers. FordDirect is a joint venture between Ford Motor Company and its franchised dealers with a mission of helping Ford and Lincoln dealerships sell more cars and trucks. Learn more at .

