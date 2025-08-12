Investornewsbreaks AI Maverick Intel, Inc. (OTCID: BINP) Launches Next-Generation AI Prospecting Platform For Transactional And Consultative Sales

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)(OTC PINK: BINP) a technology-driven innovator in AI-powered customer acquisition, has rolled out its next-generation prospecting engine designed to help revenue teams research, engage and qualify prospects at scale without adding headcount. The platform combines real-time contact intelligence with adaptive language models to manage both transactional and consultative sales functions, from handling quotes and renewals to conducting needs analysis and delivering personalized recommendations. Deployable in under one business day, the system reduces early-stage friction and accelerates deal cycles, particularly in sectors such as healthcare, insurance and transportation. Operating in a global AI-in-marketing market projected to grow from $20.44 billion in 2024 to $82.23 billion by 2030, AI Maverick Intel is positioned to capture market share by delivering measurable business outcomes through full-funnel automation.

AI Maverick Intel, Inc. is a growth-focused artificial intelligence company acquiring and optimizing revenue-generating businesses through its proprietary AI Maverick platform. The Company enables intelligent, two-way engagement across healthcare, biotech, insurance, transportation and other verticals, delivering long-term value through innovation, efficiency, and strategic partnerships.

