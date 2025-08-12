(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Axis Communications announces two multifunctional display speakers designed to reach more people through combined visual and audio alerts. Featuring an attention-grabbing strobe bar, powerful speaker, and a colour text display, these versatile indoor solutions raise the bar for clear public address in schools, healthcare facilities, transportation hubs, and more.

Axis Communications Announces Two Multifunctional Display Speakers

AXIS C1710 Network Display Speaker and the dual-sided corridor model, AXIS C1720 Network Display Speaker, are suited for general public address as well as urgent messaging. Built on open standards, AXIS C17 Series integrates with third-party mass notification systems to ensure effective communication when it matters most.

The display and strobe are customizable, offering a variety of available colors and text animations for different scenarios. In addition, users can mix and match the audio, display text, and strobe as needed -for example, to create a static text reminder or a silent alert.

Built-in digital signal processing ensures high-quality sound for live announcements, event-triggered alerts, and scheduled messages as well as bell signals, sirens, and background music - even in challenging acoustic environments. Similarly, the display ensures readability with brightness auto-adjustment and flexible text size and styling.

Key features include:



Combined speaker, display, strobe

Two-way audio in full duplex with echo cancellation

Easy to integrate and to scale

Remote health monitoring Content prioritization and audio zoning

AXIS C1710 comes with a wall mount included, and separate wall and ceiling mount accessories are available for installing AXIS C1720 in corridors. Installation is quick and easy. Once the safety bracket or safety wire is attached to the installation site, the installer simply hangs the unit on, leaving two hands free to attach the PoE cable and tighten the safety torx screws.