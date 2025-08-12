Don't Call It A Rebrand: Condado Tacos Leaning Into Its Unapologetic Core

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The company, which now spans more than 52 restaurants across 10 states, has always known who it was at its core: a build-your-own taco hotspot fueled by flavor, freedom, and a wildly creative atmosphere. But now, after 10 years of listening to its teams, guests, and inner voice, Condado is unleashing a fresh new visual identity that finally matches the brand's inner fire.

"We didn't just sit in a boardroom and design a logo," said Sara Kear, Chief Marketing Officer at Condado Tacos. "This has been a decade-long discovery, shaped by every guest who's craved a queso drizzle with a side of rebellion. Our new look is an external expression of what we've always been: uniquely bold, fresh, and boundary-pushing."

The evolution includes a more expressive, graffiti-inspired logo, an instantly recognizable color palette, and dining room elements that bring the brand's personality to life-all while staying true to its 'Come As You Are' ethos. But it's more than fonts and paint. It's the articulation of Condado's north star: Unusual Your Usual-not a tagline, but a way of being.

"We're not here to fit in. We're here to stand out because that's what our guests do every day," said Derrick Pratt, Chief Executive Officer of Condado Tacos. "Our updated vibe is a reflection of the joy, edge, and inclusivity that powers every taco, team, and restaurant. Our new look isn't a change in direction. It's a celebration of living our purpose in the communities we serve."

Condado Tacos partnered with brand agency Doe-Anderson to guide the journey. Together, they dug into years of guest surveys, team input, and operational insights to craft a visual system and voice that feels as fresh as a house-made margarita, and twice as punchy.

"Working with Condado Tacos has been a true partnership built on trust, collaboration, and shared vision," said Stephen Kauffman, Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Doe-Anderson's Columbus office. "This wasn't about reinventing the brand-it was about amplifying what makes Condado Tacos so unique. Our role was to help uncover and express that identity in a way that's both authentic and scalable as they continue to grow."

Loyal guests will see the changes roll out beginning in August 2025, featuring new menus, in-restaurant signage, fresh swag, and digital updates. The heart of the brand-the street art murals, build-your-own creativity, unapologetically unconventional flavor combinations, commitment to high-quality food, and welcoming vibes-remains unchanged.

Additionally, in a category crowded with counter-service concepts, Condado Tacos stands out with its full-service dining experience-an intentional choice that prioritizes exceptional hospitality. While the back of house leverages technology and efficiency to deliver consistently craveable tacos, the front of house is all about guest care. From helping guests navigate the menu to delivering standout service in a vibrant, art-filled space, Condado Tacos brings a NextGen approach to casual dining that puts people first.

"Condado has always been about giving people exactly what they wanted and having a blast while doing it," said Joe Kahn, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Condado Tacos. "We've never followed the rules, and this launch proves we're not about to start. It's the kind of thing I dreamed up when we opened our first restaurant in 2014."

After all, this isn't Condado trying to be something new. It's about revealing its true colors, turned way up.

Media Contact: Kristyn Wilson, Condado Tacos

Founded in Columbus, Ohio, in 2014, Condado Tacos has grown into one of the nation's fastest-growing taco concepts, known for its craveable menu, rebellious spirit, and inclusive culture. With 50+ locations across 10 states, Condado has earned national acclaim for its house-made margs, street art-filled interiors, and untraditional tacos, bowls, and burritos. At Condado, everyone is welcome-and everyone leaves a little more full.

