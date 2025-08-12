Over 2.31 Lakh Students In Tripura To Get HIV/AIDS Awareness Training

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Aug 12 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Tuesday that parents should pay special attention to their children in the fight against drugs.

The Chief Minister also emphasised that Red Ribbon Clubs should be increased in schools and colleges to fight HIV/AIDS, because if everyone works together, Tripura can be made an HIV-free state.

Addressing the state-level 'Bell of Awareness program' organised by the Tripura State AIDS Control Society on the occasion of International Youth Day at Pragya Bhavan here, he said:“We are really worried about the way HIV is spreading in the Northeastern region, including Tripura. Currently, Tripura ranks fourth among the eight states of the Northeastern region, and this position has become a matter of great concern.”

Saha, who also holds the Health and Family Welfare portfolio, said that he felt very happy at this program that, with the ringing of a bell, about 6,000 students joined the preventive awareness program against AIDS on Tuesday.

He said that those who take drugs initially get used to them, and later it gradually turns into an addiction. Therefore, one should be careful about these drugs from the beginning.

Urging the parents to be very careful about the drug menace, the Chief Minister said that there is a tendency towards bad habits in student life.

“Along with good students, there are also some bad influences. Many times, even good students tend to engage in wrong activities. Those who first get involved with drugs themselves understand that it is not right to take drugs or inject them. However, after reaching the stage of addiction, that understanding disappears,” Saha said.

The Chief Minister said that parents should pay special attention to their children to combat drugs. He said that it is necessary to keep a watch on where their children go and what they are doing.

“Along with this, students should also increase their self-confidence or morale to avoid drugs. They should be determined not to associate with bad influences and should maintain a distance from those who lead a disorderly life. If necessary, teachers should be informed about this. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have repeatedly spoken about building a drug-free India. In that direction, we have also aimed to build a drug-free Tripura and a drug-free India. For that purpose, we have adopted a zero-tolerance policy against drugs,” said Saha.

The Chief Minister further said that awareness should be created about the problems or difficulties that can arise from taking drugs.

The Tripura State AIDS Control Society has undertaken the task of creating awareness among about 2,31,000 students from Class 8 to 12 in about 1,187 government and government-aided schools.

Awareness talks are very important to stay away from AIDS.“So far, about 3,433 HIV/AIDS-infected people in Tripura have been provided with a monthly allowance of Rs 2,000,” he added.