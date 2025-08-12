Epicx Rebrands To Highlight Fast, Risk-Free Access To Top Software Engineers

Tech Outsourcing

epicX has unveiled a fresh brand identity with a focus on helping startups quickly find and work with the best software engineers, without risk or hassle.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- epicX , a UK-based tech outsourcing and staff augmentation company, has unveiled a fresh brand identity that reflects its renewed focus: helping startups quickly find and work with the best software engineers, without risk or hassle. This rebrand comes as the company strengthens its commitment to providing embedded development teams that fit naturally within startup workflows.Startups often struggle to find skilled developers who can hit the ground running, and traditional outsourcing can be slow or unreliable. epicX has worked hard to change that. Through a thorough vetting process and a new streamlined engagement approach, they now promise to deliver pre-vetted matches within just 48 hours.Plus, they offer a two-week risk-free trial, so clients can be confident in their choice before making a longer commitment.epicX carefully selects only the top 5 percent of engineers, focusing on those who understand startup culture and fast product cycles. Their team members don't just have technical skills; they know how to adapt and collaborate in dynamic environments. This makes all the difference when time and quality both matter.A big part of epicX's appeal is its ability to reduce costs without cutting corners. Startups can save up to 65 percent on development costs compared to traditional hiring methods, all while gaining access to world-class talent.Unlike many staffing firms, epicX manages contracts, payroll, and ongoing performance reviews, so startups don't have to juggle administrative tasks. This lets founders and product teams stay focused on building great products.epicX's track record speaks for itself. Recent case studies include partnerships with innovative startups like Smartbenefits, Counterweight, where epicX provided embedded teams that accelerated new product launches, and with VISBA AI, helping to scale their software engineering capacity rapidly while maintaining quality. These successes demonstrate how epicX's approach supports real business growth.“epicX's updated brand highlights what we've always believed: finding the right engineers fast, with zero risk, is critical for startups,” said Hassan Azhar , CEO and Founder of epicX.“We want to make it easier for founders to build great products by removing the usual headaches of hiring and managing remote developers.”For startups ready to expand their development teams without delay or uncertainty, epicX's updated website is now live, with new bradning and clearInformation on how to get started.About epicXepicX is a UK-based staff augmentation company focused on embedding pre-vetted, startup-ready engineers with tech startups around the world. Their rigorous vetting process and client-focused approach help startups scale development fast, save costs, and maintain high-quality results.

