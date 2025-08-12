Arkestro Announces Strategic Relationship With BDO USA To Expand And Secure Predictive Procurement Transformation Services

MENAFN - PR Newswire) BDO's procurement and supply chain practice will leverage Arkestro's predictive procurement platform to redefine how procurement accelerates savings realizationArkestro combines AI, automation, and behavioral science to reimagine strategic sourcing and procurement of all types. Critical legacy procurement processes, including supplier selection, bid design, and negotiation, are transformed to accelerate savings, strengthen supplier relationships, and improve operational agility.

This helps clients unlock material value across all types of spend, whether it's direct, indirect, or logistical spend.

"BDO's focus on unlocking human and business potential through collaboration and innovation aligns with our vision to change how organizations view and use predictive procurement," said Rob DeSantis, CEO and co-founder of Arkestro. "This relationship helps BDO clients unlock material value across all types of spend, whether it's direct, indirect, or logistical spend. By uncovering hidden pricing opportunities at scale, and non-competitive pricing, clients gain the visibility and speed they need to make better decisions and free up team time to focus on their most strategic work - without increasing headcount."

As businesses seek to navigate margin pressure and supply chain risk, BDO and Arkestro will deliver scalable solutions without traditional implementation or integration investments. Unlike other procurement tools, Arkestro's dynamic learning engine drives intelligent baselining, predictive error handling, and proactive supplier recommendations, enabling smarter, faster decision-making. By combining BDO's consulting capabilities with Arkestro's predictive procurement platform, BDO clients will be able to achieve rapid and sustainable savings while transforming procurement and supply chain operations.

"Together, BDO and Arkestro accelerate procurement transformation, driving organizational change while managing overhead, elevating talent, and helping to ensure business continuity," said Eskander Yavar, National Managing Principal of Advisory at BDO. "With BDO's trusted advisory services and management consulting capabilities, we are creating value without the need for additional resources, marking the beginning of a new era in sourcing and procurement."

This announcement is yet another milestone in Arkestro's recent growth journey. In May, the company announced a strategic investment of $36M, led by Altira Group and Aramco Ventures, to accelerate Arkestro's ongoing innovation in AI-powered procurement technology. In 2025 to date, five nationally recognized executives from leading organizations joined Arkestro's Executive Advisory Board to support the company's continued growth in procurement.

About Arkestro

Arkestro is the leading predictive procurement platform accelerating enterprise spend transformation and supply chain agility. By combining AI and game theory with Arkestro's patented three science technologies - Negotiation Science, Supplier Science, and Process Science - Arkestro shifts traditional procurement to become a proactive, results-driven function. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies across industries, Arkestro unlocks trapped savings, optimizes negotiations, and enhances supplier collaboration. Learn more at .

About BDO USA

Our purpose is helping people thrive, every day. Together, we are focused on delivering exceptional and sustainable outcomes and value for our people, our clients and our communities. BDO is proud to be an ESOP company, reflecting a culture that puts people first. BDO professionals provide assurance, tax and advisory services for a diverse range of clients across the U.S. and in over 160 countries through our global organization.

BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO Member Firms. BDO USA, P.C., a Virginia professional corporation, is the U.S. member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. For more information, please visit: .

