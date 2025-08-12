Vincent Graziano Stepping Down As CEO Of The RISE Group, Inc. After Over Four Decades Of Leadership
CRANSTON, R.I., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vincent Graziano, the CEO and President of The RISE Group, Inc., stepped down on August 1, 2025, after more than 40 years of service. Graziano, who has been a member of senior leadership since the company's acquisition of Rhode Islanders Saving Energy (RISE) in 1995, was appointed CEO and President in May of 2021 and has transitioned into the role of Senior Advisor to the Board of Directors through December 31, 2025.
During Graziano's tenure, The RISE Group Inc. expanded to over 500 employees and completed energy-efficiency retrofits for more than 500,000 buildings, with total improvements amounting to $1.4 billion.
The RISE Group, Inc., under the leadership of Graziano, has worked closely with utility and government officials in the U.S. and Canada to design and implement energy-efficiency programs. Graziano held the Certified Energy Procurement (CEP) designation and was recognized for his contributions to the energy efficiency sector.
"Vin's leadership has played a significant role in the company's success," said Todd Wynn, Chair of The RISE Group Inc. Board of Directors, "His work was instrumental in laying the foundation for the company's continued progress."
For media inquiries, please contact:
Creusa Michelazzo
Manager of Brand & Marketing Strategy
The RISE Group, Inc.
1341 Elmwood Avenue | Cranston, RI 02910
Office: 401.467.6454 x 6202
[email protected]
About The RISE Group, Inc.
Welcome to The RISE Group, Inc., where innovation and purpose come together to meet the changes of a changing world. As a 100% employee-owned company, we are driven by a deep commitment to tackling critical issues like climate change and power grid reliability.
Our expert team offers integrated solutions across mechanical, electrical, weatherization, and plumbing services, ensuring that the buildings we work on are not only healthy and efficient but also durable and comfortable. Through close collaboration with architects, we design and build structures that make a lasting impact on communities and the environment.
In addition to our core services, our metallurgical expertise supports workforce development, certifying welders for the defense industry at Electric Boat, helping to bridge the gap between skilled labor and high-demand industries.
At The RISE Group, Inc., we are dedicated to shaping a sustainable, resilient future through innovation, collaboration, and a steadfast commitment to excellence.
