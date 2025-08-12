Techsee Partners With Brightcontact To Bring Visual Agentic AI To Contact Centers

This strategic alliance will elevate customer experiences with real-time visual automation and intelligent service across modern contact center operations

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TechSee, the global leader in Visual Agentic AI for customer and field service, today announced a strategic partnership with BrightContact, a Netherlands-based CX advisory and implementation firm specializing in next-generation contact center operations. This partnership brings TechSee's advanced Sophie AI platform to BrightContact's customers, enabling them to deliver smarter, faster, and more scalable service experiences through visual engagement.

Together, TechSee and BrightContact will empower enterprise service organizations to enhance digital containment, accelerate issue resolution, and improve both customer and agent satisfaction using AI-powered visual flows and remote diagnostics.

"BrightContact is a force for CX innovation, and we're proud to join forces," said Eitan Cohen, CEO of TechSee. "With this partnership, organizations can now integrate real-time visual intelligence and agent co-pilot capabilities into their operations, turning every service moment into an opportunity to wow the customer and reduce costs."

BrightContact will offer TechSee's Sophie AI as part of its digital transformation engagements, focused on helping contact centers reduce average handle time (AHT), increase first-contact resolution (FCR), and deliver frictionless, app-free visual self-service and remote support. Whether customers are waiting on hold, troubleshooting a device, or interacting with an agent, TechSee's platform enables seamless handoffs, AI-powered guidance, and automated data capture that syncs directly into CRM systems.

"TechSee's Visual Agentic AI is a natural fit for the forward-thinking service organizations we work with every day," said Wim van der Hulst at BrightContact:

"We see this as a game-changer for customer experience, especially in industries like telecom, utilities, and consumer electronics where visual context drives faster and more accurate support."

This partnership reflects BrightContact's ongoing commitment to helping clients adopt transformative technology with measurable ROI, while aligning with TechSee's strategy to expand its visual AI ecosystem.

About Bright Contact

BrightContact is a leading customer contact and CX strategy consultancy based in the Netherlands. With a strong track record of helping enterprises modernize their customer engagement, Bright Contact combines expert advisory services with best-in-class technology to deliver measurable service transformation across industries.

About TechSee

TechSee is the leader in Visual Agentic AI, empowering enterprises to transform customer and field service with the power of vision. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies, TechSee's Sophie AI platform delivers AI-powered guidance, diagnostics, and automation at scale, eliminating friction, increasing satisfaction, and unlocking significant operational savings.

SOURCE TechSee

