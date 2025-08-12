Uber Freight Appoints Rebecca Tinucci As Chief Executive Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Former Uber and Tesla Executive to Lead Next Chapter of Innovation and Customer-Centric Growth; Founder Lior Ron Transitions to Chairman

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uber Freight today announced the appointment of Rebecca Tinucci as Chief Executive Officer, marking a new chapter in the company's evolution as an end-to-end enterprise logistics platform delivering integrated technology, services and solutions across the supply chain. Tinucci succeeds founder and CEO Lior Ron, who will transition to Chairman. Ron will take on a new role as COO of Waabi, a company pioneering Physical AI starting with autonomous trucking in which Uber is a major investor, underscoring Uber's continued commitment to innovation across logistics and autonomous technologies.

Rebecca brings deep expertise from Tesla, where she led the global charging organization, transforming it into a profitable, multi-billion-dollar business and spearheading industry-wide collaborations that set the North American standard for electric vehicle infrastructure. In that role, she helped orchestrate industry-wide change, a skill directly applicable to helping shippers embrace new digital and operational models in logistics.

Most recently, she led Uber's global electrification strategy, forging partnerships across the energy and mobility ecosystems to accelerate Uber's zero-emission goals. Her ability to connect disparate systems, scale networks, and accelerate technology adoption mirrors the challenges and opportunities in building the world's most connected logistics platform.

“Uber Freight has built something truly special - a platform that changes the game for shippers, carriers, and the entire industry,” said Rebecca Tinucci, CEO of Uber Freight.“I couldn't be more excited to roll up my sleeves with this team to keep raising the bar for our customers and showing the market what's next.”

Over the past nine years under Lior Ron's leadership, Uber Freight has grown from a startup within Uber to a global logistics platform with over $20 billion in Freight Under Management (FUM). With flagship innovations that include Uber Freight TMS, Exchange, Powerloop, and the recently launched Insights AI, the company has redefined how technology can make supply chains smarter, faster and more resilient for shippers and carriers.

“Uber Freight was born from my belief that logistics could be radically transformed through technology,” said Lior Ron, founder, former CEO and now Chairman.“A decade later, we have made tremendous progress towards that vision, building the industry-leading end-to-end intelligent logistics company. Rebecca is a proven leader who brings strong operational chops, customer empathy, and platform thinking. I'm thrilled to support her as she takes the helm for Uber Freight's next chapter.”

Rebecca will take the stage as CEO at Deliver 2025, Uber Freight's flagship customer event, this September.

About Uber Freight

Uber Freight is a market-leading enterprise technology company powering intelligent logistics. With a suite of end-to-end logistics applications, managed services and an expansive carrier network, Uber Freight advances supply chains and moves the world's goods. Today, the company manages over $20B of freight and one of the largest networks of carriers. It is backed by best-in-class investors and provides services for 1 in 3 Fortune 500 companies, including Colgate, Nestle, Anheuser-Busch InBev, and more. For more, visit .

