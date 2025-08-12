Care Resource Names Karin Sabey As New Chief Executive Officer

"We are excited to welcome Karin to Care Resource," said Russell Corbett, President/Chair of the Board of Directors. "Her commitment to strategic excellence, and deep compassion for the communities we serve makes her the right person to lead us into the future."

Karin is widely respected for her ability to build trust across teams, invest in staff development, and have a measurable impact. She brings deep expertise in Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) compliance, the 340B Drug Pricing Program, Ryan White services, and value-based care.

The Board also extends heartfelt thanks to Dr. Steven Santiago, who has served as Interim CEO during the search process. He will remain serving as the health center's Chief Medical Officer (CMO). His leadership, stability, and dedication ensured the continuity of care and culture during this important period.

Care Resource acknowledges the continued support of its staff, patients, and community partners during this period of leadership transition. Under Karin's direction, the health center remains focused on its mission to provide accessible, high-quality care throughout South Florida.

About Care Resource:

Care Resource is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) with five (5) locations located in Midtown Miami, Little Havana, Miami Beach, and Fort Lauderdale. They provide compassionate, competent, and committed healthcare and support services to address the full health care needs of South Florida's pediatric, adolescent and adult populations. For more information, please visit careresource.

SOURCE Care Resource