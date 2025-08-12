Marketsandmarkets Unveils Contact Enrichment Hub For B2B Pipeline Wins

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Revolutionary SalesPlay Platform Transforms Data Enrichment into Revenue-Generating Intelligence

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketsandMarkets, a leading provider of AI-powered sales intelligence solutions, today announced the launch of its comprehensive Contact Enrichment Hub, designed to revolutionize B2B pipeline development and accelerate revenue growth. The new platform integrates advanced contact enrichment capabilities with the company's flagship SalesPlay Revenue Intelligence Platform to deliver unprecedented account intelligence and sales automation.

The Contact Enrichment Hub addresses critical gaps in traditional data enrichment approaches by combining real-time contact data enhancement with predictive sales intelligence. Unlike conventional enrichment tools that merely provide static contact information, MarketsandMarkets' solution operationalizes enriched data for immediate pipeline impact through its integrated Account Intelligence framework.

"Contact enrichment is no longer just about filling missing fields in your CRM," said a MarketsandMarkets spokesperson. "Our Contact Enrichment Hub transforms raw contact data into actionable revenue intelligence, enabling sales teams to spot opportunities before competitors and close deals faster."

Key features of the Contact Enrichment Hub include automated lead enrichment , real-time contact verification, behavioral intent signals, and seamless CRM integration. The platform leverages AI-powered data enrichment to provide comprehensive prospect intelligence, including technographic data, firmographic insights, and buying intent indicators.

The solution integrates with MarketsandMarkets' SalesPlay platform , which utilizes six specialized AI agents to automate sales processes from opportunity identification to deal closure. This integration enables sales teams to access enriched contact data alongside personalized sales materials, competitive intelligence, and revenue forecasting capabilities .

The Contact Enrichment Hub is available immediately as part of MarketsandMarkets' Sales Intelligence suite, offering organizations a complete solution for data-driven B2B sales success.

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarketsTM MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe. Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStoreTM, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts. To find out more, visit TM.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarketsTM INC. 1615 South Congress Ave. Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445, USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: ... Visit Our Website: