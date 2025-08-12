C&M Leverages Strategic Partnerships And Artificial Intelligence To Accelerate Expansion In The United States

SãO PAULO, SP, BRAZIL, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- C&M Leverages Strategic Partnerships and Artificial Intelligence to Accelerate Expansion in the United StatesFounded in Brazil in 2002 and established as GoTo's largest partner in Latin America, C&M Executive is taking a decisive step in its internationalization strategy with a focus on the U.S. market. The company, specialized in cloud corporate communication solutions and IT support, is investing in strategic partnerships and expanding the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to accelerate its presence across the United States.This move strengthens the global footprint of the Grupo C&M, which also manages Vocom, a cloud telephony company offering a comprehensive platform with fully integrated modules. Headquartered in Miami, the U.S. operation aims to serve companies of varying sizes and sectors seeking complete communication solutions, omnichannel customer service, and system integration.“Our experience in Brazil has shown us that combining robust technology with consultative service - the Brazilian way: personalized, agile, and close - alongside AI-powered tools is the most effective way to deliver value to clients. This approach has been very well received here in the U.S.,” said Emerson Carrijo, CEO of Grupo C&M.Among the innovations driving C&M's strategy is the AI Receptionist, a virtual assistant with natural speech fluency that has impressed American clients with its human-like interaction capabilities. The company also offers AI-powered chatbots integrated across multiple channels (WhatsApp, webchat, social media, email) and advanced automation and data analytics solutions focused on optimizing the customer experience.C&M has been actively conducting visits and meetings with local businesses to present its solutions and understand the specific needs of the market, resulting in the signing of significant contracts since the launch of its U.S. operations.“We're not here just to sell technology. Our focus is on building long-term partnerships, helping companies transform their customer service and communication into competitive advantages,” Carrijo added.

