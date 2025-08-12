Squint Raises $40M Series B To Expand Agentic Manufacturing And Accelerate Human Potential With AI

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Squint, the leading Manufacturing Intelligence Platform, today announced it has raised $40 million in Series B funding, bringing total funding to more than $59 million. This round was led by The Westly Group and TCV, with repeat investors Sequoia Capital and Menlo Ventures.

Right now, tens of thousands of operators across hundreds of Fortune 500 factories depend on Squint to improve quality, reduce downtime, and manufacture everything from tires to tortilla chips.

With this latest investment, Squint will advance its AI capabilities to lead the Agentic Manufacturing revolution, deepen integration across manufacturing workflows, and expand to new sectors including energy, logistics, and field services. The funding also positions Squint to meet surging demand. For example, one Fortune 50 customer is currently expanding to over 70 additional sites, while a Global Fortune 500 manufacturer is rolling out Squint to 10,000 field techs.

"For operators in the heat of the factory floor, Squint already feels like magic," said Devin Bhushan, Squint founder and CEO . "With this round of funding, we're doubling down - empowering a broader range of frontline teams with the world's most advanced Manufacturing Intelligence Platform."

This is more than a funding announcement. It's a signal that a new category of industrial software is not only possible, but urgently needed - one built for the people who power the economy.

Manufacturing accounts for over 10% of the U.S. GDP and employs more than 13 million Americans. And as reshoring accelerates, the sector is growing at its fastest rate in decades. While AI innovations have exploded across other industries, frontline teams have been left behind. Squint is changing that.

"As operational complexity increases and a generation of experienced workers retires, the industrial workforce is facing a widening knowledge gap," said Shaun Chaudhuri, Partner at The Westly Group . "Squint bridges that gap by delivering AI-powered workflows to the factory floor, equipping operators with real-time intelligence that can scale. We're proud to partner with the Squint team as they bring transformative solutions to the workers powering the physical economy."

Prior to Squint, there was no system that captured the intersection of machines, processes, and people. Squint lies at the heart of that mix, enabling:



Operators to collaborate seamlessly;

Supervisors to track work across shifts; And executives to see new types of data and drive continuous improvement, boost margins, and future-proof operations.

"It's rare to ever hear factory workers rave about technology - let alone ask to bring it home so their kids can run chores off of it (actual request we heard)," said Evan Hochhauser, Vice President at TCV . "We haven't seen that kind of product love in an industrial context. It's a signal Squint is doing something special, and is why we're excited to back Devin and the Squint team."

Using a mobile-first combination of AI and AR built specifically for the real world of manufacturing, Squint helps manufacturers capture tribal knowledge, standardize work, and improve frontline execution.

And Squint's impact is tangible:



A Fortune 50 customer saw over $4M in increased profit in one year at a single manufacturing site;

A leading consumer goods company cut procedure execution time by 50%, even for first-time operators; Operators report 91% satisfaction with the Squint platform based on thousands of sessions.

Squint is harnessing the power of AI to accelerate human potential and deliver efficiency where it matters most. This isn't just innovation - it's the new industrial revolution.

To power the revolution, Squint is growing quickly and hiring in every department. This spring we moved into a new office in San Francisco, giving us the space to collaborate as we take on this next chapter.

To learn more or book a demo, visit Squint .

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Squint

