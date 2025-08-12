Biddeo Hits 50 USD Million Ad Spend Milestone, Accelerating Growth In AI-Powered Video Advertising

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Milestone underscores surging demand for transparent, performance-focused video ad solutions

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biddeo.io , the pioneering video ad tech start-up, announced today that it has surpassed the $50 million milestone in ad spend with its AI technology, a testament to its momentum as a next-generation programmatic video advertising platform. The achievement underscores Biddeo's rapid growth since its arrival in North America and highlights increasing demand among advertisers and agencies for innovative, performance-driven video ad solutions.

“Reaching the $50 million mark isn't just a number, it represents the trust our clients and partners place in our technology, and validates the hard work and ingenuity of the Biddeo team,” said Sheldon Owen, CEO of Biddeo North America.“We set out to create a smarter and more transparent path to video ad inventory, and this milestone proves we're delivering measurable value at scale, for advertisers and agencies alike.”

Biddeo's platform leverages advanced AI-driven targeting and real-time analytics to power high-impact, brand-safe video campaigns across digital channels. The company's proprietary technology offers greater transparency, customizable optimization, and a focus on outcomes, allowing marketing teams to connect with engaged audiences.

Since its founding, Biddeo has:



Partnered with more than 170 advertisers.

Expanded its reach to Europe, North America and LATAM markets. Launched a suite of creative innovation tools fueled by AI.



Looking ahead, Biddeo is investing in further R&D, product enhancements, and strategic partnerships, while maintaining its commitment to privacy, transparency, and performance innovation.

“As we celebrate this $50 million milestone, we remain focused on our mission: to empower marketers with smarter, fairer, and more effective video advertising,” added Owen.

About Biddeo.io

Founded in 2020, Biddeo.io is a global ad tech leader specializing in AI-driven video campaigns. Its BidGenius platform automates cross-channel optimization, while its LAIA's brand safety tech is internationally certified by the kidSAFE seal. With offices in Spain, Italy, Germany, India, USA, and Uruguay they operate in 20+ countries, targeting sports, entertainment, gaming, beauty and fashion verticals, and have run campaigns for brands like Univision, Vodafone, and Universal Pictures.

For more information, please contact:

Sheldon Owen: CEO North America - ...