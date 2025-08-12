Liveworld Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|LIVEWORLD, INC.
|UNAUDITED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
|(In thousands, except share data)
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalent
|$
|5,538
|$
|6,603
|Accounts receivable, net
|3,879
|682
|Prepaid expenses
|325
|290
|Total current assets
|9,742
|7,575
|Property and equipment, net
|26
|33
|Other assets
|27
|27
|Total assets
|$
|9,795
|$
|7,635
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|217
|$
|182
|Accrued employee expenses
|543
|1,068
|Other accrued liabilities
|1,746
|413
|Deferred revenue
|2,384
|860
|Total current liabilities
|4,890
|2,523
|Total liabilities
|4,890
|2,523
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock: $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized 45,633,442 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively
|34
|34
|Additional paid-in capital
|144,611
|144,451
|Accumulated deficit
|(139,740
|)
|(139,373
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|4,905
|5,112
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|9,795
|$
|7,635
|LIVEWORLD, INC.
|CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
|(In thousands, except per share data)
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Total revenues
|$
|2,657
|$
|2,786
|$
|5,232
|$
|5,359
|Cost of revenues
|1,322
|1,567
|2,837
|3,144
|Gross Margin
|1,335
|1,219
|2,395
|2,215
|Operating Expense
|Product development
|362
|245
|637
|517
|Sales and marketing
|455
|460
|895
|970
|General and administrative
|609
|629
|1,249
|1,340
|Total operating expense
|1,426
|1,334
|2,781
|2,827
|Income from operations
|(91
|)
|(115
|)
|(386
|)
|(612
|)
|Income before tax
|(91
|)
|(115
|)
|(386
|)
|(612
|)
|Other Income
|20
|1
|37
|2
|Provision for income taxes
|19
|20
|19
|22
|Net income from operations
|(92
|)
|(134
|)
|(368
|)
|(632
|)
|Earnings per share analysis from operations:
|Basic income per share
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Shares used in computing basic loss per share
|45,633,442
|45,633,442
|45,633,442
|45,633,442
|Diluted net income (loss) per share
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Shares used in computing diluted income (loss) per share
|45,633,442
|45,633,442
|45,633,442
|45,633,442
|Departmental allocation of stock-based compensation:
|Cost of revenues
|$
|21
|$
|19
|$
|41
|$
|38
|Product development
|5
|5
|10
|9
|Sales and marketing
|8
|8
|16
|16
|General and administrative
|47
|48
|93
|93
|Total stock-based compensation
|$
|81
|$
|80
|$
|160
|$
|156
|LIVEWORLD, INC.
|CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(In thousands)
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(92
|)
|$
|(134
|)
|$
|(368
|)
|$
|(632
|)
| Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss)
provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Depreciation of long-lived assets
|5
|6
|11
|13
|Stock-based compensation
|81
|80
|160
|156
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(1,537
|)
|181
|(3,197
|)
|(381
|)
|Other assets
|137
|125
|(32
|)
|----
|Accounts payable
|5
|(14
|)
|35
|(16
|)
|Accrued liabilities
|1,370
|10
|807
|(204
|)
|Deferred revenue
|524
|203
|1,523
|1,207
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|493
|457
|(1,061
|)
|143
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchase of property and equipment
|-----
|(1
|)
|(4
|)
|(6
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|-----
|(1
|)
|(4
|)
|(6
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|-----
|----
|-----
|----
|Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
|-----
|----
|-----
|----
|Change in cash and cash equivalent
|493
|456
|(1,065
|)
|137
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|5,045
|4,316
|6,603
|4,635
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|5,538
|$
|4,772
|$
|5,538
|$
|4,772
| Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing and
investing activities:
|Income tax paid
|$
|19
|$
|20
|$
|19
|$
|22
