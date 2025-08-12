Liveworld Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

CAMPBELL, Calif. and NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveWorld, Inc. (OTC Markets: LVWD), today announced financial results for second quarter 2025.

Q2 2025 Financial and Business Highlights



Total three months revenues of $2.7 million

Healthcare revenues of $2.4 million in Q2 2025

Net loss from operations of $92,000 a reduction of 31% when compared to 2024

Net Cash increased by $729,000 to $5.5 million from June 30, 2024 Acquired four new clients in the first six months of 2025



Management Commentary

“For the three months ended June 30, 2025, we saw a slight dip in total revenues when compared to the same period in 2024. The uncertainty of the current business environment has our clients pulling back on discretionary spending in 2025. We anticipate this to continue for the foreseeable future until we start to see the market stabilize,” commented David Houston, Chief Financial Officer of LiveWorld.“We saw a small loss in the second quarter of $92,000. These losses and any future losses are a result of our continued focused investment in AI in 2025 and 2026.”

“We continue to invest in AI in three ways: how we operate our business, across all of the solutions we offer our clients, and in next generation AI software-based products,” said Peter Friedman, Chairman and CEO of LiveWorld.“Our intent is to not only improve the efficiency and value of our current offerings but to introduce entirely new AI-based products and revenue streams for future growth.”

The company also announced that its creative digital marketing campaign for Chiesi Global Rare Diseases has been named a finalist in the 2025 MM+M Awards in the Organic Social Media category for disease awareness elevating Chiesi GRD positioning, strengthening patient ties, and building community connections.

Financial Review for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

Total revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2025, were approximately $2.7 million, as compared to approximately $2.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. This was a decrease of approximately $129,000 or 5% period-over-period.

Total revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2025, were approximately $5.2 million, as compared to approximately $5.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. This was a decrease of approximately $127,000 or 2% period-over-period.

The company reported a net loss for the three months of approximately $92,000 or 3% of total revenues. This compares to net loss of approximately $134,000 or 5% of total revenues reported for the three months of 2024. This was a reduction of approximately 31% when comparing the two periods.

The company reported a net loss for the six months of approximately $368,000 or 7% of total revenues. This compares to net loss of approximately $632,000 or 12% of total revenues reported for the six months of 2024. This was a reduction of approximately 42% when comparing the two periods.

The company finished the quarter with approximately $5.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to approximately $6.6 million at the end of 2024. The net cash available for operations was approximately $5.2 million at the end of June 30, 2025, compared to the $6.2 million at the end of 2024. The company defines net cash available for operations as cash, less media expenditure commitments.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld is a social-first digital agency and software company that unlocks the full potential of social media to transform customer relationships through integrated compliance, engagement, and insight solutions. We provide brand marketers bold creative rooted in strategy that captivates and resonates, social moderation and engagement that activates interactions, software and AI that enriches and scales customer experiences, and compliance that enables and accelerates digital programs.

With over 29 years of making connections, we leverage our social media DNA to deliver emotion-driven behavior change through digital campaigns with a human touch. LiveWorld clients include the number one brands in pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and financial-travel services. LiveWorld is headquartered in Campbell, California, with an additional office in New York City. Learn more at and @LiveWorld .

“Safe Harbor" Statement Under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

This press release may contain forward-looking information concerning LiveWorld plans, objectives, future expectations, forecasts and prospects. These statements may include those regarding LiveWorld's current or future financial performance including but not limited to lists of clients, revenue and profit, use of cash, investments, relationships and the actual or potential impact of stock option expense, and the results of its product development efforts. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward- looking statements made as a result of, among other things, final accounting adjustments and results, LiveWorld's ability to attract new clients and preserve or expand its relationship with existing clients, LiveWorld's ability to retain and attract high quality employees, including its management staff, the ability to deliver new innovative products in a timely manner, changing accounting treatments, and other risks applicable to the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

