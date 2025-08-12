Cloudeagle.Ai Recognized In 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Saas Management Platforms
The report mentions,“Through 2027, organizations that fail to attain centralized visibility and coordinate SaaS life cycles will overspend on SaaS by at least 25%, due to unused entitlements and unnecessary, overlapping tools.” CloudEagle.ai is closing this gap with next-generation AI-driven governance.
Powered by its AI-first architecture, CloudEagle.ai delivers:
- 150,000-app SaaSMap knowledge graph for unmatched visibility and intelligent recommendations. EagleEye AI agent for proactive governance, predictive insights, and autonomous actions. 500+ direct integrations – the second highest among all vendors in the report. 30% SaaS cost reduction through AI-powered license optimization, harvesting, and rightsizing.
“Our vision is simple: one app to manage all your AI and SaaS tools,” said Nidhi Jain, CEO & Founder,“EagleEye brings intelligence and automation to every SaaS decision, helping enterprises cut costs and eliminate risk before it becomes a problem.”newly launched low-code workflow orchestration with advanced conditional logic, combined with its expanding global footprint across North America, LATAM, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East, reinforces its position as a trusted partner for mid-market and enterprise organizations.
Download the complimentary copy of the report here .
Gartner, Magic Quadrant for SaaS Management Platforms, Tom Cipolla, Dan Wilson, Lina Al Dana, et al., 04 Aug 2025
About
CloudEagle.ai is a leading AI-powered SaaS management and governance platform that helps IT, finance, security, and procurement teams manage, govern, and renew all SaaS apps from one place. If you want to govern and optimize your SaaS, visit
