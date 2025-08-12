WOW Shareholders Unhappy With Merger Should Contact Shareholder Rights Firm Julie & Holleman LLP Regarding Potential Legal Claims

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Julie & Holleman LLP, a top-tier shareholder rights firm, is investigating the proposed acquisition of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE: WOW) by its largest stockholder, private equity firm Crestview Partners, and investment firm DigitalBridge Investments, LLC. The law firm has already uncovered conflicts of interest and believes the $5.20 per share deal price is too low.

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with a network spanning 20 markets across the Midwest and Southeast. The company has a bright future, and Wall Street analysts have established one-year stock price targets averaging $5.65 per share, with a high target of $6.50 per share.

Despite WOW!'s prospects, the company announced on August 11, 2025 that it had entered into an agreement to be taken private for $5.20 per share. Crestview, which already owns 37% of WOW!'s stock, will partner with DigitalBridge to buyout the rest of the company's shares.

Julie & Holleman, whose attorneys have helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars in prior cases, is pursuing potential legal claims based on the apparent unfairness of the deal. The firm is concerned about conflicts arising from the fact that key insiders are continuing on with the company while public WOW! stockholders are being cashed out for a price that is well below the company's true value.

