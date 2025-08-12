Broadus Collection By Shante & Snoop Dogg Launches 'Purple Butterfly' Scarf For Lupus Awareness

Cori Broadus models the new "Purple Butterfly" scarf from the Broadus Collection in support of lupus awareness and in partnership with the Lupus Foundation of America

The Broadus Collection launches limited edition pattern inspired by Cori Broadus' fight against lupus exclusively at CVS.

- Cori BroadusLOS ANGELES, PA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Broadus Collection, renowned for its elegant and luxury headwrap scarves, is announcing a powerful new partnership with the Lupus Foundation of America. The collaboration will feature the launch of a limited-edition Purple Butterfly scarf, exclusively available starting this month at participating CVS Pharmacy stores nationwide, with 15% of total sales from every scarf sold going to fund lupus research, education and support services, and awareness efforts.Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease where the immune system attacks healthy tissue in various parts of the body and leads to inflammation, pain and damage in any organ. While anybody can develop lupus, 90% of people with lupus are women and it is two to three times more prevalent among African American, Hispanic/Latina, Native American, Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander women than among White women.The "Purple Butterfly" scarf is more than just a fashion statement; it is a symbol of strength and resilience. Each pattern in the Broadus Collection is a heartfelt tribute by Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus to their daughter, Cori Broadus, who has bravely battled lupus since she was six years old. This particular release holds even deeper significance, aiming to raise awareness and support for the lupus community.Shante Broadus, co-designer and founder of the Broadus Collection, shared: "The 'Purple Butterfly' scarf is our way of honoring the incredible spirit of lupus warriors like our daughter Cori. We hope it inspires others to stand strong and spread awareness about this important cause."Cori explained the inspiration behind the name: "I chose 'Purple Butterfly' because the butterfly represents hope and transformation, and purple is the color of lupus awareness. This scarf is a symbol of overcoming challenges and a reminder to stay strong."The Broadus Collection "Purple Butterfly" scarf combines elegance and functionality. Made from ultra-premium, lightweight, and breathable fabric, it offers a luxurious feel that is perfect for any occasion.Fifteen percent of the total sales from each "Purple Butterfly" scarf sold will be donated to the Lupus Foundation of America. This generous contribution will support the foundation's mission to improve the quality of life for all people affected by lupus through programs of research, education, support and advocacy.Louise Vetter, President & CEO, Lupus Foundation of America, stated, "We are incredibly grateful for the Broadus Collection's support, and for Cori bravely sharing her journey with lupus to raise awareness. Partnerships like these are vital in helping us raise awareness and fund essential research and programs that improve the lives of those living with lupus."Starting this month, the "Purple Butterfly" scarf will be available exclusively at select CVS Pharmacy stores across the nation and CVS for a limited time. This campaign underscores Broadus Collection's commitment to making a meaningful impact and ensuring accessibility for any customers who wish to join them in raising awareness for this disease that affects millions worldwide. By wearing the "Purple Butterfly" scarf, customers can proudly show their support for lupus warriors everywhere.Constance Schwartz-Morini, co-founder of SMAC Entertainment, shared: "I was with Snoop, Shante, and Cori when she was diagnosed with lupus, and that moment changed everything. Seeing Cori grow into a powerful advocate while navigating her own journey inspired us to build a brand that reflects her strength and spirit. The Broadus Collection is more than fashion-it's a movement. It's been an honor to help grow the Broadus Collection into a brand with both style and heart. We're especially proud to now partner with the Lupus Foundation of America to continue building awareness and supporting those affected by this disease."For more information about the "Purple Butterfly" scarf and other products in the Broadus Collection, visit .About Broadus CollectionBroadus Collection, founded by Shante and Snoop Dogg, is a luxurious line of headwrap scarves designed to inspire and empower individuals. Each piece is a tribute to their daughter Cori's battle with lupus, symbolizing strength and resilience. Managed and represented by SMAC Entertainment. Manufactured and distributed by Annie International, Inc.About the Lupus Foundation of AmericaThe Lupus Foundation of America is the nation's leading force in the fight to end lupus. The foundation is committed to improving the quality of life for all people affected by lupus.

Steven Miller

Annie International, Inc.

215-601-1861

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.