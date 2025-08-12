Pipefy Named To The 2025 Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-powered Workflow Automation Company 161st in IT Services Category on the List

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pipefy , the leading process and AI-powered workflow automation platform, today announced that for the second year it was named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 List, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.

On the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, Pipefy ranked 93nd in the San Francisco Bay area, 161st in the IT services category.

“We are proud to be selected for the Inc. 5000 list, for the second year in a row, a testament to the innovation and demand for our AI-driven workflow automation solution,” said Alessio Alionco, CEO and Founder of Pipefy.“This achievement proves the hard work of our team, and our leadership in generative AI technology, with our solution bringing even more efficiency to our customers.”

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: .

“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc.“These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”

Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired). The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

About Pipefy

Pipefy is a global Artificial Intelligence platform that orchestrates autonomous AI Agents, transforming the way companies manage processes, optimize workflows and democratize access to advanced technology. Founded in 2015 in the city of Curitiba, Brazil, and also based in San Francisco, Pipefy serves companies in more than 100 countries and has positioned itself as an expert in solutions that integrate artificial intelligence in an accessible and practical way.

For more media information, contact:

Lisa Hendrickson, LCH Communications for Pipefy

516-643-1642

...