Intelligent Relations Launches Mobile Version Of Preston, Bringing AI-Powered PR To The Palm Of Your Hand

WESTON, Conn., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Relations, the AI PRTech SaaS company that's redefining how brands manage media relations, today announced the launch of its first mobile app for Preston, its AI PR assistant. Now available globally on iOS and Android, the Preston app brings real-time media tools and automation directly to users' pockets, empowering PR professionals, founders, and communications teams to manage outreach and campaigns on the go.

The launch marks a major step forward in making AI-driven media engagement more accessible and responsive in today's 24/7 news cycle. The AI PR app offers real-time alerts, AI-generated press materials, smart contact suggestions, and campaign analytics, helping teams respond to media moments instantly, whether users are at a desk or in transit.

“This launch addresses a very real need in the market: PR tools that are fast, mobile, and built for modern workflows,” said Stamatis N. Astra, co-founder of Intelligent Relations.“We're putting the full power of our AI PR platform into users' hands – literally – so they can pitch, respond, and track performance wherever they are.”

Designed with usability in mind, the Preston app features a streamlined interface tailored to mobile screens without compromising on strategic capabilities. Users can monitor the media landscape in real time, generate personalized outreach, and receive AI recommendations on whom to contact and how to approach them.

“Our goal from the start was to rethink PR software for a mobile-first world,” said Zeshan Javed, Intelligent Relations' lead developer.“We rebuilt key components of the AI engine and redesigned the user experience to make sure that even complex PR tasks feel intuitive on a smartphone.”

By addressing long-standing pain points – clunky interfaces, slow response times, and the lack of mobile options – Preston's PR mobile app positions Intelligent Relations as a frontrunner in AI media relations. The app offers a practical, agile alternative to legacy PR platforms and manual outreach processes that haven't kept pace with the speed of modern media.

The Preston app is now live on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store , and is available globally.

About Intelligent Relations

Founded in 2020 by a team of serial tech entrepreneurs, Intelligent Relations is on a mission to create the future of PR. Leveraging AI and deep communications expertise, the company empowers businesses of all sizes to engage media more strategically, more efficiently, and more intelligently. Learn more at

