Wisesat.Space To Attend“Small Satellite Conference” In Salt Lake City On August 10 13

Company Aims to Expand U.S. Partnerships as it Targets 100-Satellite Secure LEO Constellation by 2027-2028

Geneva, Switzerland – August 12, 2025 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company, today announces that its subsidiary, a joint venture powered by WISeKey and SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES), a company focused on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, announced today its participation at the“Small Satellite Conference” scheduled to take place from August 10 – 13 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The company will use this opportunity to expand partnerships with U.S.-based companies to accelerate the deployment of its secure low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation.

Currently, over 25 satellites are in orbit and can be tracked in real time here .

Visitors to the conference can arrange a meeting with the here.

This rapidly expanding constellation provides secure, cost-effective, and real-time IoT connectivity for critical applications across industries such as smart agriculture, energy, logistics, defense, and national security. Each satellite will be built with post-quantum encryption and digital identity technologies, ensuring robust cybersecurity in orbit.

“The future of strategic autonomy starts in space,” said Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey.“In today's volatile geopolitical and technological climate, having a sovereign satellite infrastructure is no longer a luxury, it is a necessity. Our 100-satellite goal will position as a global leader in space-based secure communications.”

A Strategic Asset for Digital Sovereignty

The initiative addresses the growing global demand for“As-A-Service” or sovereign space infrastructure, enabling nations and corporations to reduce dependency on foreign technologies and protect sensitive data. Its constellation offers an independent layer of digital trust to support secure communications, navigation, broadcasting, and data sovereignty.

A Modular and Scalable Model

About is a joint venture between WISeKey and its subsidiary, SEALSQ, focused on deploying the world's first truly secure IoT satellite constellation. Leveraging WISeKey's trusted root of digital identity and SEALSQ's post-quantum secure semiconductors, is creating a trusted space-based ecosystem for governments, enterprises, and critical infrastructure providers.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit

