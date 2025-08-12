Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Forecast : $8,336.45 Million By 2030 With 29.7% Growth Rate

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component (Software, Hardware and Service), Deployment Mode (On-premise and Cloud), Technology (Quantum Annealing, Superconducting, Trapped Ion, Quantum Dot, and Others), and Application (Machine Learning/Deep Learning/AI, Optimization, Simulation & Data Modelling, Cyber Security, And Others), Industry Vertical (Healthcare & Life Sciences, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, BFSI, Energy & Utilities, Aerospace & Defense, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.Market Size : The global enterprise quantum computing market size was valued at USD 1,370.82 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 8,336.45 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 29.7% from 2021 to 2030.Get Report Sample (350 Pages PDF with Insights) at:An increase in investments in quantum computing technology, demand for high-performance computing, and demand from medical research and financial markets drive the growth of the global enterprise quantum computing market. However, operational challenges and stability & error correction issues hinder the market growth. On the other hand, the advent of on-premises quantum computers for businesses and technological advancements create new opportunities in the coming years.Covid-19 Scenario:Various organizations across the world adopted advanced computing techniques to enhance their business processes amid shift to“work from home” culture and improve operational efficiency.Countries installed enterprise quantum computing applications and implemented various solutions to maintain operations in the healthcare and life sciences sectors.Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the enterprise quantum computing market:The report offers detailed segmentation of the global enterprise quantum computing market based on component, deployment, technology, application, industry vertical, and region.Based on component, the hardware segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for around half of the total share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the services segment is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 33.0% from 2021 to 2030.Based on application, the optimization segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to around one-third of the total share of the global enterprise quantum computing industry, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the cyber security segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 34.0% from 2021 to 2030.Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to continue its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 32.8% during the forecast period.For Purchase Enquiry:Leading players of the global enterprise quantum computing market analyzed in the research include Alibaba Group, Google, D-Wave Systems Inc., International Business Management Corporation (IBM), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, ID Quantique, Rigetti & Co, Inc., Microsoft, and Toshiba Research Europe Ltd.Browse More Trending Reports :Document Management MarketEnterprise Search MarketIoT in Education MarketStorage as a Service MarketAsia-Pacific platform engineering services marketLatin America Field Service Management MarketAbout Us :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

