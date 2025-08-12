403
China Reports 15 Died in Mountain Torrents
(MENAFN) Mountain torrents unleashed by relentless rains in Yuzhong County, located in northwest China’s Gansu Province, have claimed 15 lives and left 28 individuals missing as of Monday noon, provincial emergency officials reported Tuesday.
Starting the evening of August 7, heavy rainfall swept across Yuzhong—governed by the provincial capital Lanzhou—and other parts of the city, accumulating 220.2 millimeters of precipitation by noon on August 8.
In response, the provincial government has initiated an investigation and damage assessment of the affected areas in Yuzhong, according to a statement issued Tuesday by the provincial emergency management department.
Lanzhou’s publicity department confirmed that preliminary plans have been developed for relocating residents and rebuilding the impacted areas.
Rescue operations are underway with over 5,000 personnel deployed across 15 specialized search teams, conducting exhaustive searches for missing persons in 16 villages and a nearby reservoir.
To date, rescue teams have covered 49.2 kilometers of roads and inspected 643,000 square meters of rivers and waterways.
